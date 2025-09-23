GOLD/FOREX
UAE schools face Dh1 million fines, jail for bullying and neglect

Teachers and staff held accountable under comprehensive child protection measures

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: The UAE has introduced strict penalties to tackle bullying and neglect in schools, warning that institutions and staff could face million-dirham fines, prison terms, and even closures if violations occur, according to 24.ae.

The measures apply to both public and private schools and aim to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment. They build on the National Child Protection Policy and include official hotlines and emergency numbers for reporting violations.

Motez Fanous, a legal consultant, said the UAE has created a “comprehensive legal framework” to protect students from physical, psychological, or sexual abuse. He highlighted federal laws such as Decree Law No. 18 of 2020 on private education, the Child Protection Law (Wadeema’s Law), and student conduct regulations.

Sanctions range from formal warnings to fines starting at Dh10,000 and rising to as much as Dh1 million. In severe cases, schools may be suspended or closed, while individuals can face up to one year in prison if found guilty of serious harm to students.

Fanous emphasised that responsibility extends beyond institutions. “Penalties apply to principals, teachers, or staff if they engage in corporal punishment, food deprivation, denial of basic facilities, or behaviour amounting to humiliation or abuse,” he said.

Dr Samer Al Khateeb, a psychologist, added that the policies are designed not just to deter abuse but to promote long-term well-being. “Bullying or abuse in schools can leave deep scars on a child’s confidence and development,” he said. “Strict accountability encourages schools to adopt preventive measures such as ongoing teacher training and robust reporting mechanisms.”

