ADEK's new policy on teacher behaviour comes with legal penalties

The prohibited behaviors also include: spreading false rumors or damaging a colleague’s reputation; disclosing confidential information belonging to others; deliberately excluding colleagues from work-related activities or professional information; preventing colleagues from carrying out their official duties; falsifying or misrepresenting professional qualifications or work experience; presenting another person’s work as one’s own or engaging in plagiarism and intellectual theft; violating or deliberately ignoring laws and participating in covering up reported violations; making statements formal or informal that could damage the reputation of the education system; giving private lessons to students enrolled in the same school where they are employed; misusing school devices in violation of the responsible use policy; and sharing screenshots or student work containing identifiable information.