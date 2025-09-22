ADEK's new policy on teacher behaviour comes with legal penalties

This new code could get teachers in Abu Dhabi fired, here's why
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has defined 25 prohibited behaviours for teachers in private schools and partnership schools, as part of a framework obligating schools to implement six ethical standards. These include: respecting the UAE’s national identity and cultural values, maintaining collegial relations, upholding legal obligations, adhering to proper practices in digital activities, protecting the community, and promoting comprehensive safety in schools and society.
Abu Dhabi School administrations confirmed that, starting from the current academic year, schools across the emirate are required to implement the Code of Professional Ethics. Non-compliance with this code will expose the school to legal accountability and administrative penalties.
They emphasised that school employees must demonstrate integrity, respect, neutrality, and ethical conduct in the classroom and in interactions with colleagues, parents, and the wider community. The new Code of Professional Ethics aims to establish a consistent set of principles to guide professional practice and behavior in schools, and to create a strong foundation for ethical and professional conduct within institutions under ADEK’s authority.
Prohibition of all forms of discrimination and harassment
The list of prohibited behaviors includes: discrimination against or harassment of school community members or the wider community on the basis of religion, ethnicity, origin, social status, age, or gender; discrimination against pregnant employees or those who have recently given birth; engaging in indoctrination, promoting extremism, racism, bullying, or any other form of discrimination; wearing immodest clothing or attire considered culturally inappropriate and in violation of school dress codes; engaging in conduct that contradicts the professional and ethical charter of education employees; and verbal or physical harassment of colleagues.
Ban on spreading rumours and disclosing confidential information
The prohibited behaviors also include: spreading false rumors or damaging a colleague’s reputation; disclosing confidential information belonging to others; deliberately excluding colleagues from work-related activities or professional information; preventing colleagues from carrying out their official duties; falsifying or misrepresenting professional qualifications or work experience; presenting another person’s work as one’s own or engaging in plagiarism and intellectual theft; violating or deliberately ignoring laws and participating in covering up reported violations; making statements formal or informal that could damage the reputation of the education system; giving private lessons to students enrolled in the same school where they are employed; misusing school devices in violation of the responsible use policy; and sharing screenshots or student work containing identifiable information.
Other banned behaviours include: making inappropriate comments or physical contact, even in jest; mistreating students or employees in any form; failing to report cases of student or staff abuse; facilitating any type of abuse; exploiting social issues to incite students toward extremist behavior; or using social causes for personal gain through fraudulent means, such as illegal fundraising.
Respect for the UAE’s National Identity
ADEK urged teachers to respect the UAE’s national identity and cultural values, foster an environment of respect and appreciation for all members of the school community, and show respect to individuals of different religious, ethnic, or cultural backgrounds. Teachers are expected to take necessary measures to ensure classrooms and workplaces are free of all forms of discrimination, and to treat students and colleagues equally—including students of determination and those with additional learning needs.
They are also expected to encourage and support colleagues in adopting and upholding high professional standards, collaborate with fellow teachers to help build a positive and supportive professional environment, and contribute to preparing and guiding new teachers through mentorship.
Teachers are further urged to act with honesty and integrity, to remain aware of and comply with UAE laws, regulations, and policies relevant to their work. Those wishing to provide private tutoring outside school hours must obtain a permit in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratizations.
Additionally, teachers are required to commit to continuous professional development; guide students in evaluating the reliability of digital information; ensure responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence technologies; help students understand cyberbullying, whether as victims or perpetrators; report suspected or actual cases of abuse involving students or staff; dedicate time to volunteer in social initiatives; and contribute to environmental and sustainability initiatives while encouraging students to do the same.
Legal consequences for non-compliance
ADEK stressed that “schools must establish and distribute employee codes of conduct in alignment with the professional and ethical charter for education staff, and all employees must sign it.” It emphasised that failure to comply with the Code of Professional Ethics will subject schools to legal accountability and penalties under applicable regulations, ADEK requirements, and relevant federal laws—including Federal Decree-Law No. (31) of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties and its amendments, or any other related legislation. ADEK also reserved the right to intervene should a school fail to meet its obligations.
