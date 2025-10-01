13 schools in Abu Dhabi rated 'Outstanding' and 5 rated 'Weak'

ADEK: 77% of private schools in Abu Dhabi provide good or better education
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced the results of the latest inspection cycle of private schools operating in the emirate under the “Irtiqa’a” program. The evaluation, which covered 204 schools, revealed that 6.4% were rated Outstanding, 25% Very Good, 45.6% Good, 20.6% Acceptable, while 2.4% were rated Weak.
The “Irtiqa’a” program is a comprehensive evaluation system designed to measure the quality of education in Abu Dhabi’s private schools. It is conducted by inspectors accredited and trained by ADEK to assess schools against international standards. The program also forms part of the UAE’s unified school inspection and evaluation framework.
ADEK highlighted an overall improvement in the performance of private schools in Abu Dhabi, with 23 schools upgraded to the “Good” category. Schools rated “Acceptable” or below face restrictions on increasing capacity or opening new grade levels, and they are not permitted to enroll new Emirati students until the required standards are met. By applying strict accountability measures, ADEK ensures schools adhere to the highest levels of performance while providing parents with transparent information to help raise student achievement.
The latest Irtiqa’a cycle results showed that 13 schools achieved an Outstanding rating, 51 were rated Very Good, 93 rated Good, 42 rated Acceptable, and 5 rated Weak. Schools were evaluated against six key performance standards: student achievement, personal and social development including innovation skills, teaching and assessment, curriculum, student protection and support, and leadership and management. This ensures that school performance is effectively measured and that the necessary support is provided to enable students to achieve high-quality learning outcomes.
According to ADEK, the six performance standards include 17 indicators to assess the academic effectiveness of each school. These cover: student attainment, progress, learning skills, personal development, students’ understanding of Islamic values and UAE/global culture, social responsibility and innovation skills, effective teaching for learning, assessment practices, curriculum design and implementation, curriculum adaptation, student health and safety (including child protection measures), student care and support, school leadership effectiveness, self-evaluation and development planning, parental and community partnerships, governance, as well as management of staff, resources, and facilities.
School inspections under the Irtiqa’a program are conducted every two years. In the previous cycle, 11 schools were rated Outstanding, 38 Very Good, 83 Good, 62 Acceptable, and only 2 Weak, while 16 schools remained unrated.
ADEK stated that the purpose of Irtiqa’a is to measure the performance and quality of private schools in Abu Dhabi, identify areas for improvement, and enhance school leadership and student outcomes. The program also seeks to encourage principals and teachers to raise professional standards, guide their development, and support continuous school improvement to ensure student well-being and academic success. The initiative aligns with ADEK’s strategic objectives to improve the overall quality and effectiveness of private education in the emirate.
ADEK implements three evaluation systems for Abu Dhabi’s private and partnership schools: the Irtiqa’a program, the National Identity Mark, and the School Life Quality Mark. These frameworks aim to empower parents to make informed choices about the best learning environment for their children.
Together, the three systems provide a holistic approach to evaluating learning environments, ensuring schools meet academic standards while instilling a sense of national identity. Regular Irtiqa’a inspections are conducted under the UAE’s national inspection framework, covering six performance standards: student achievement, personal and social development and innovation skills, teaching and assessment quality, curriculum quality, student protection and support, and school leadership and management. Each standard contains 17 performance indicators, and schools are rated on five levels: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak, and Very Weak.
ADEK also applies the National Identity Mark, the first of its kind in the UAE, which evaluates private schools on the quality of their national identity programs and their integration into school culture. The framework is built around three pillars, each with three elements: Cultural Heritage (Arabic language, history, heritage), Values (respect, empathy, global understanding), and Citizenship (belonging, volunteering, environmental stewardship). Schools are rated Outstanding, Good, Acceptable, or Weak.
The School Life Quality Mark evaluates schools on their ability to foster a positive school culture, making it a transparent, measurable benchmark. The framework assesses five core dimensions: self-empowerment, physical health, mental development, communication skills, and emotional well-being. Each includes three main elements, ensuring schools adopt a structured, flexible approach to embedding quality of life in everyday learning.
ADEK emphasized that research consistently shows a direct link between school life quality and student outcomes. Supportive and stimulating environments enhance academic performance, adaptability, and engagement in learning. Schools that prioritize student and teacher well-being also see higher teacher satisfaction, reduced burnout, and greater classroom interaction.
