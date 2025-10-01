13 schools in Abu Dhabi rated 'Outstanding' and 5 rated 'Weak'

ADEK highlighted an overall improvement in the performance of private schools in Abu Dhabi, with 23 schools upgraded to the “Good” category. Schools rated “Acceptable” or below face restrictions on increasing capacity or opening new grade levels, and they are not permitted to enroll new Emirati students until the required standards are met. By applying strict accountability measures, ADEK ensures schools adhere to the highest levels of performance while providing parents with transparent information to help raise student achievement.