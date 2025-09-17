Abu Dhabi mandates 75 hours of annual training for private school teachers

Schools must provide training free of charge and with minimal disruption to teaching hours
Abu Dhabi: Private school teachers in Abu Dhabi will now be required to complete 75 hours of mandatory professional development annually, tripling the previous requirement of 25 hours, under new regulations issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
The move, which takes effect this academic year, is part of a broader quality assurance policy that sets 14 standards schools must meet to support teachers and strengthen classroom outcomes.
ADEK stressed that schools must provide training free of charge and with minimal disruption to teaching hours, while tracking compliance as part of staff performance management.
The guidelines call on schools to align with the best international practices, improve equal learning opportunities, and integrate digital tools, inquiry-based methods, and inclusive teaching for multilingual learners, students with additional needs, and gifted pupils. Schools must also embed UAE identity values and ethical leadership in their curricula.
Each school is required to submit an annual professional development plan, allocate at least five calendar days for training, and maintain accurate records. The reforms underscore ADEK’s push to ensure that all students achieve their potential while preparing for future careers and social responsibility.
Previously, teachers were only required to complete 25 hours of training annually under ADEK’s teaching quality standards.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox