GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Abu Dhabi mandates 75 hours of annual training for private school teachers

Schools must provide training free of charge and with minimal disruption to teaching hours

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Previously, teachers were only required to complete 25 hours of training annually under ADEK’s teaching quality standards.
Previously, teachers were only required to complete 25 hours of training annually under ADEK’s teaching quality standards.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Private school teachers in Abu Dhabi will now be required to complete 75 hours of mandatory professional development annually, tripling the previous requirement of 25 hours, under new regulations issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The move, which takes effect this academic year, is part of a broader quality assurance policy that sets 14 standards schools must meet to support teachers and strengthen classroom outcomes.

ADEK stressed that schools must provide training free of charge and with minimal disruption to teaching hours, while tracking compliance as part of staff performance management.

The guidelines call on schools to align with the best international practices, improve equal learning opportunities, and integrate digital tools, inquiry-based methods, and inclusive teaching for multilingual learners, students with additional needs, and gifted pupils. Schools must also embed UAE identity values and ethical leadership in their curricula.

Each school is required to submit an annual professional development plan, allocate at least five calendar days for training, and maintain accurate records. The reforms underscore ADEK’s push to ensure that all students achieve their potential while preparing for future careers and social responsibility.

Previously, teachers were only required to complete 25 hours of training annually under ADEK’s teaching quality standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

3m read
Students at a school in Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi tightens school drop-off, pick-up rules

2m read
New policy tightens attendance and discipline in Abu Dhabi schools

Abu Dhabi schools enforce new attendance policy

3m read
New rules could put your child in disciplinary trouble

New rules could put your child in disciplinary trouble

3m read