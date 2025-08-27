ADEK issues strict guidelines to Abu Dhabi schools regarding student absenteeism

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have informed parents about the categories of “acceptable absences” permitted during the academic year, noting that if a student’s absences exceed 5% of the total scheduled school days, the student will be classified as being in a “cause for concern” status. Furthermore, arriving late to school three or more times during the academic year will result in disciplinary action under the Student Behavior Policy. These measures are part of the new student administrative policies issued by ADEK, which schools must comply with from the first day of the academic year.