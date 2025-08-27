ADEK issues strict guidelines to Abu Dhabi schools regarding student absenteeism

ADEK also stressed the importance of daily attendance recording by teachers
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has mandated all private schools to implement strict regulations on student absenteeism. Schools are required to notify parents or guardians of any unexpected student absence within a maximum of 120 minutes after the school day begins.
Private schools in Abu Dhabi have informed parents about the categories of “acceptable absences” permitted during the academic year, noting that if a student’s absences exceed 5% of the total scheduled school days, the student will be classified as being in a “cause for concern” status. Furthermore, arriving late to school three or more times during the academic year will result in disciplinary action under the Student Behavior Policy. These measures are part of the new student administrative policies issued by ADEK, which schools must comply with from the first day of the academic year.
According to the guidelines, ADEK requires schools to approve certain categories of absences, provided they are supported by a signed note from parents or official documentation from the relevant authorities. These include medical leave, bereavement of first- or second-degree relatives, pre-scheduled medical appointments, official community service leave, mandatory appearances before official authorities, urgent family travel for medical care or bereavement, and attendance at conferences, competitions, or events (such as Model United Nations, sports events, Olympiads, media-related activities, and religious occasions not recognized as public holidays in the UAE), provided prior approval is granted by the principal.
Approved absences also cover examination-related leave, such as board examinations and pre-university entrance tests, subject to ADEK’s approval. Schools may grant up to four weeks of study leave annually for these examinations, while ensuring that schools remain open for learning and provide adequate support for students who do not take such leave. Additional approved absences include medical or therapeutic leave for students with special educational needs, as well as government-approved school closures due to adverse weather conditions. When absences are approved, schools must inform students of missed work and allow them to complete any assignments or assessments.
ADEK emphasized that, at the start of each academic year, schools must develop, implement, monitor, and review their attendance policy in collaboration with parents, and publish it regularly on their websites. Schools are also required to follow up on all unreported absences within two hours of closing attendance records, establish a system for notifying parents of the arrival and departure of unaccompanied students in Cycle 3, and identify students from Grade 1 onwards whose absences exceed 5% of the total scheduled school days as being in “cause for concern” status.
Schools must further determine whether a student should be classified as “educationally at risk.” If absenteeism raises suspicions of student neglect, the school is obligated to report the case to the relevant authorities.
Under the new policy, schools must excuse late arrivals caused by adverse weather conditions or other exceptional circumstances deemed reasonable by school administration, while ensuring a proper system for managing student discipline through “sign-in at reception for late entry approval.” However, if a student is late three or more times in a school year, schools must take appropriate action in line with the Student Behavior Policy.
ADEK also stressed the importance of daily attendance recording by teachers, reporting attendance through the Student Information System (eSIS), and providing intervention mechanisms for students deemed educationally at risk. Schools may categorize students with consistently low attendance as “educationally at risk” and must work with these students and their parents to implement intervention plans aligned with ADEK’s risk management policy.
Schools are required to clearly outline the procedures ensuring compliance with attendance requirements, including daily registration, management of absences in line with ADEK’s Student Wellbeing Committee guidelines, and recognition of outstanding or improved attendance. Schools must upload daily attendance reports to eSIS and take necessary precautions to minimize absences related to travel before holidays by ensuring lesson plans remain engaging throughout the academic year.
In addition, schools must work closely and effectively with parents, students, and staff to reinforce the importance of regular attendance, its rules, and the consequences of non-compliance.
