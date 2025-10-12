Schools must pay for compulsory exams, not parents, ADEK clarifies

The department outlines new rules on testing fees, integrity, and study leave for students
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has clarified that schools must cover all costs related to mandatory external assessments and are prohibited from charging parents separate testing fees.
The department said the assessments, developed by an independent provider, aim to measure students’ learning, progress, skills, and values. These include standardised, international, and pre-college exams.
In its updated school assessment policy, ADEK stressed that assessments play a vital role in improving education by promoting a culture of data-driven evaluation.
By standardising assessment data across Abu Dhabi’s diverse school community, the department aims to establish a shared framework for improving both student outcomes and institutional performance.
ADEK also stated that schools must register all Cycle 3 students eligible for international board exams, according to the curriculum they follow. Schools should encourage high-achieving students to take advanced-level examinations and involve parents in the decision-making process, documenting all communications, recommendations, and final choices.
The department noted that schools may only charge parents for international board examinations in which students are officially registered, provided that the fees quoted by the service provider are clearly listed on the school’s website. Schools may add administrative fees in accordance with ADEK policy.
Additionally, Cycle 3 students preparing for pre-college international exams may be granted up to four weeks of study leave per academic year, subject to ADEK approval. These absences will be recorded as authorised under the eSIS system. Schools, however, must remain open and ensure that students not taking study leave continue to receive full academic support.
On exam integrity, ADEK reminded schools to comply with Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2023 Concerning Combating Cheating and Violations of the Examination System. Schools must also follow seven key principles to prevent malpractice, including educating students on academic honesty, maintaining proper testing conditions, and implementing systems to detect and manage cheating.
Students found guilty of misconduct will face disciplinary action under ADEK’s student behaviour policy, while any non-student involved will face penalties under federal law. Schools are also required to record and report all exam violations directly to ADEK to ensure compliance and uphold academic integrity across Abu Dhabi’s education system.
