GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Schools must pay for compulsory exams, not parents, ADEK clarifies

The department outlines new rules on testing fees, integrity, and study leave for students

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
By standardising assessment data across Abu Dhabi’s diverse school community, the department aims to establish a shared framework for improving both student outcomes and institutional performance.
By standardising assessment data across Abu Dhabi’s diverse school community, the department aims to establish a shared framework for improving both student outcomes and institutional performance.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has clarified that schools must cover all costs related to mandatory external assessments and are prohibited from charging parents separate testing fees.

The department said the assessments, developed by an independent provider, aim to measure students’ learning, progress, skills, and values. These include standardised, international, and pre-college exams.

In its updated school assessment policy, ADEK stressed that assessments play a vital role in improving education by promoting a culture of data-driven evaluation.

By standardising assessment data across Abu Dhabi’s diverse school community, the department aims to establish a shared framework for improving both student outcomes and institutional performance.

ADEK also stated that schools must register all Cycle 3 students eligible for international board exams, according to the curriculum they follow. Schools should encourage high-achieving students to take advanced-level examinations and involve parents in the decision-making process, documenting all communications, recommendations, and final choices.

The department noted that schools may only charge parents for international board examinations in which students are officially registered, provided that the fees quoted by the service provider are clearly listed on the school’s website. Schools may add administrative fees in accordance with ADEK policy.

Additionally, Cycle 3 students preparing for pre-college international exams may be granted up to four weeks of study leave per academic year, subject to ADEK approval. These absences will be recorded as authorised under the eSIS system. Schools, however, must remain open and ensure that students not taking study leave continue to receive full academic support.

On exam integrity, ADEK reminded schools to comply with Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2023 Concerning Combating Cheating and Violations of the Examination System. Schools must also follow seven key principles to prevent malpractice, including educating students on academic honesty, maintaining proper testing conditions, and implementing systems to detect and manage cheating.

Students found guilty of misconduct will face disciplinary action under ADEK’s student behaviour policy, while any non-student involved will face penalties under federal law. Schools are also required to record and report all exam violations directly to ADEK to ensure compliance and uphold academic integrity across Abu Dhabi’s education system.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
EducationUAE schools

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADEK said the update is designed to encourage good behavior through guidance and support.

Abu Dhabi schools ban punishments, reclassify offences

2m read
Students at a school in Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

13 schools in Abu Dhabi rated 'Outstanding, 5 'Weak'

4m read
12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

12 ways parents can get banned from Abu Dhabi schools

3m read
New policy tightens attendance and discipline in Abu Dhabi schools

Abu Dhabi schools enforce new attendance policy

3m read