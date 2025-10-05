GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi schools mandated to follow new ethical standards

ADEK warns schools: Non-compliance with ethical standards may lead to legal penalties.

Abu Dhabi schools to integrate 19 positive behaviours
Abu Dhabi schools to integrate 19 positive behaviours


Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has mandated that all schools under its jurisdiction integrate six ethical standards into their school conduct codes. These standards include 19 positive behaviours that educators are expected to uphold.

The initiative aims to establish a strong foundation for ethical and professional behaviour in schools, giving staff a clear vision of expected conduct and promoting active engagement with students to foster collective responsibility for effective education.

Focus areas of the standards

Respect for national identity and Emirati cultural values

  • Maintaining positive professional relationships

  • Adherence to UAE laws and regulations

  • Responsible digital practices

  • Community protection

  • Promoting comprehensive safety within schools and society

Expected behaviours for educators

Among the 19 required behaviours are:

  • Respecting individuals from diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds

  • Ensuring classrooms and workplaces are free of discrimination

  • Treating students and colleagues fairly, including People of Determination and those with additional learning needs

  • Encouraging peers to maintain high professional standards

  • Cooperating to build a supportive professional environment and mentoring new educators

Educators must also:

  • Demonstrate honesty and integrity

  • Comply with national laws and school policies

  • Obtain permits for private tutoring per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regulations

  • Pursue continuous professional development

  • Safeguard digital identity and information security

  • Engage students in verifying online information and promote ethical AI use

  • Teach students to identify and respond to cyberbullying

  • Avoid plagiarism and address academic dishonesty among students

  • Report suspected abuse and ensure safe learning environments

  • Volunteer in social causes and encourage environmental sustainability

Enforcement and accountability

ADEK warned that non-compliance could result in legal accountability, disciplinary action under ADEK regulations, and penalties as stipulated by law. The department affirmed its authority to intervene if schools fail to meet these ethical obligations.

