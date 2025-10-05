Abu Dhabi schools mandated to follow new ethical standards

ADEK warns schools: Non-compliance with ethical standards may lead to legal penalties.
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has mandated that all schools under its jurisdiction integrate six ethical standards into their school conduct codes. These standards include 19 positive behaviours that educators are expected to uphold.
The initiative aims to establish a strong foundation for ethical and professional behaviour in schools, giving staff a clear vision of expected conduct and promoting active engagement with students to foster collective responsibility for effective education.
Respect for national identity and Emirati cultural values
Maintaining positive professional relationships
Adherence to UAE laws and regulations
Responsible digital practices
Community protection
Promoting comprehensive safety within schools and society
Expected behaviours for educators
Among the 19 required behaviours are:
Respecting individuals from diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds
Ensuring classrooms and workplaces are free of discrimination
Treating students and colleagues fairly, including People of Determination and those with additional learning needs
Encouraging peers to maintain high professional standards
Cooperating to build a supportive professional environment and mentoring new educators
Demonstrate honesty and integrity
Comply with national laws and school policies
Obtain permits for private tutoring per Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation regulations
Pursue continuous professional development
Safeguard digital identity and information security
Engage students in verifying online information and promote ethical AI use
Teach students to identify and respond to cyberbullying
Avoid plagiarism and address academic dishonesty among students
Report suspected abuse and ensure safe learning environments
Volunteer in social causes and encourage environmental sustainability
ADEK warned that non-compliance could result in legal accountability, disciplinary action under ADEK regulations, and penalties as stipulated by law. The department affirmed its authority to intervene if schools fail to meet these ethical obligations.
