Abu Dhabi’s ADEK unveils 'Rayah', a smart app transforming parent-school engagement

Track attendance, grades, and school performance in real time for instant visibility into academic progress. Receive early alerts when attendance drops or performance changes to act before they affect learning outcomes.

Monitor and compare progress with real time access to standardized assessments, results, and achievements in one platform. Benchmark performance across Abu Dhabi by region, curriculum, and school fee category to understand progress and guide improvement.

Make informed school choices using trusted performance reports that include ADEK policy compliance, Irtiqaa outcomes, and the National Identity Mark, providing a clear view of school quality for smarter decisions.

Receive timely notifications linking families to school calendars and key events, strengthening collaboration and building a more connected education community.

Access child development and parenting resources, plus family learning activities that enhance home–school collaboration and encourage balanced growth.