ADEK launches education awards with Dh 7 million in prizes

Abu Dhabi schools invited to compete in expanded ADEK awards
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has called on schools, nurseries, and professionals across the education sector in the emirate to take part in the third edition of the ADEK Community Education Awards for the 2025/2026 academic year, describing this year’s cycle as a distinctive edition that spotlights outstanding achievements and high-impact initiatives across schools and early childhood education institutions in Abu Dhabi.
ADEK confirmed that the application window opened on 30 October and will close on 28 February, with the awards recognising excellence and transformative practices that contribute to holistic school performance and the overall quality of education in the emirate.
According to ADEK, the awards hold particular value for parents as they highlight exemplary accomplishments across the education community from everyday classroom successes to major, far-reaching initiatives. The awards also celebrate the positive impact of individuals and educational programmes, reinforcing the pivotal role of teaching and learning in achieving sustainable development and embedding a culture of continuous improvement.
The number of award categories has expanded significantly since the programme’s inception, growing from 11 categories in the first edition to 16 in the second, and reaching 21 categories this year. Participation has likewise risen from 288 submissions in the first edition to 515 in the third, with further growth expected before nominations close.
ADEK stated that the total value of prizes for this edition amounts to Dh 7 million across 21 categories. Eligible participants include public and private schools, education partnership schools, and nurseries throughout Abu Dhabi.
School awards include:
• Best Parent Engagement Practices
• Inclusive Education Practices
• Student Wellbeing Programme
• Professional Development Programme for Leaders
• Best Professional Development Programme for Teachers
• Best Reading Programme
• Arabic Language Immersion Programme
• Best Anti-Bullying Programme
• Artificial Intelligence Programme
• Most Engaged School
• Best Development and Improvement Practices
• Best Staff Wellbeing Programme
The Best Development and Improvement Practices Award returns this year with comprehensive updates to its evaluation criteria and submission requirements. ADEK also offers seven individual awards recognising outstanding professionals across the education ecosystem.
This year’s awards mark a notable evolution compared with previous editions, with expanded recognition categories covering schools, individual educators, and early childhood education institutions, and broader participation across all education sectors in Abu Dhabi. Prize funds are reinvested into initiatives that enhance learning environments and elevate educational quality.
Among previous winners, Abu Dhabi International Private School upgraded innovative learning spaces and established a robotics laboratory, while Mayoor Private School launched the TheraNest therapeutic centre to support students with special educational needs.
On its official website, ADEK reaffirmed its commitment to building a world-class education system in Abu Dhabi that empowers every learner to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to community development.
ADEK noted that the Education and Knowledge Awards highlight exceptional people, programmes, and achievements across the education ecosystem from inspiring teachers and innovative school initiatives to outstanding student performance in international assessments showcasing the transformative power of education in advancing Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development vision.
