No more nuggets? Abu Dhabi schools have restricted foods with ‘empty calories’
Dubai: In Abu Dhabi, strict nutrition rules are in place to support students’ wellbeing by limiting exposure to foods and drinks high in sugar, salt and additives, and encouraging more balanced choices throughout the school day.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) have established strict nutritional guidelines to protect students from ‘Red Category’ foods, items low in nutrients and high in ‘empty’ calories.
The restrictions aim to reduce children’s exposure to:
Excess calories, fat, salt and sugar
Artificial additives and chemical flavourings
Common high-risk allergens
Ultra-processed products with limited nutritional value
By limiting these items, schools are expected to encourage healthier habits, support development and create a safer food environment.
Educational institutions must ensure that the following items are not served in canteens, brought from home, or provided during school celebrations.
1. High-sugar and caffeinated drinks
Sugar-sweetened beverages are a leading contributor to childhood health issues.
Prohibited: Soft drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks (excluding isotonic versions), and fruit juices made from syrups.
Caffeine Alert: Both hot and iced coffees and teas are restricted for students.
2. Sweets and processed desserts
Confectionery: Candies, marshmallows, caramel, cotton candy, lollipops, and chewing gum.
Frozen treats: Ice cream, slushies, and processed frozen desserts.
Dairy: Flavoured or sweetened milk and yoghurts are not permitted.
Note: Dark chocolate (at least 50% cocoa) is the only chocolate exception.
3. High-sodium and fried foods
Excessive salt (sodium) is hidden in many popular school snacks.
Fried favourites: Fried chicken, nuggets, falafel, and samosas.
Salty snacks: Crisps, puffed corn balls, and potato sticks (even if baked).
Processed meats: Hotdogs, deli meats, and sausages.
4. Ultra-processed items and additives
Chemical additives are a major focus of the QCC guidelines. Schools must avoid foods containing Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), synthetic colours and sauces with high sugar and salt.
Additional foods not allowed in school environments include:
Pork or pork derivatives
Foods containing alcohol
Hydrogenated fats
Honey for infants under 12 months
Unpasteurised food or drinks
Soy milk and soy-based sauces
Nuts
Foods that may pose choking hazards
Certain synthetic colourings and flavourings may trigger hyperactivity or allergic reactions in sensitive children.
High fructose corn syrup has also been linked to obesity and metabolic issues, which is why products containing it are discouraged.
Schools must communicate these rules clearly to parents and monitor compliance through regular checks by designated staff such as nurses or health and safety officers.
Meals can include baked or roasted chicken, grilled fish, legumes and other plant-based proteins. Whole-grain baked goods with minimal sugar and portion-controlled fruit desserts are preferred.
Drinks should focus on hydration and natural ingredients. Suitable options include water, sparkling water, unsweetened fruit-infused water and small portions of 100 per cent fruit juice without added sugar or artificial colouring.
Fresh smoothies made with low-fat dairy and no added sugar may also be served in moderation.
For condiments, schools are encouraged to use homemade tomato-based sauces with herbs, yoghurt-based dressings and reduced-fat or low-salt alternatives.
Educational institutions must include the prohibited list in their food and nutrition policies and:
Inform parents and staff about restricted items
Monitor food brought from home and sold on campus
Record violations and address repeated breaches
Ensure canteen operators verify ingredients and preparation methods