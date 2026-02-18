GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi school food rules 2026: What’s on the banned list?

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Schools and parents are encouraged to remove ‘nutritionally empty’ foods and replace them with whole, natural ingredients.
Dubai: In Abu Dhabi, strict nutrition rules are in place to support students’ wellbeing by limiting exposure to foods and drinks high in sugar, salt and additives, and encouraging more balanced choices throughout the school day.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) have established strict nutritional guidelines to protect students from ‘Red Category’ foods, items low in nutrients and high in ‘empty’ calories.

Why some foods are not allowed

The restrictions aim to reduce children’s exposure to:

  • Excess calories, fat, salt and sugar

  • Artificial additives and chemical flavourings

  • Common high-risk allergens

  • Ultra-processed products with limited nutritional value

By limiting these items, schools are expected to encourage healthier habits, support development and create a safer food environment.

The ‘Red List’: Prohibited food and drinks

Educational institutions must ensure that the following items are not served in canteens, brought from home, or provided during school celebrations.

1. High-sugar and caffeinated drinks

Sugar-sweetened beverages are a leading contributor to childhood health issues.

  • Prohibited: Soft drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks (excluding isotonic versions), and fruit juices made from syrups.

  • Caffeine Alert: Both hot and iced coffees and teas are restricted for students.

2. Sweets and processed desserts

  • Confectionery: Candies, marshmallows, caramel, cotton candy, lollipops, and chewing gum.

  • Frozen treats: Ice cream, slushies, and processed frozen desserts.

  • Dairy: Flavoured or sweetened milk and yoghurts are not permitted.

Note: Dark chocolate (at least 50% cocoa) is the only chocolate exception.

3. High-sodium and fried foods

Excessive salt (sodium) is hidden in many popular school snacks.

  • Fried favourites: Fried chicken, nuggets, falafel, and samosas.

  • Salty snacks: Crisps, puffed corn balls, and potato sticks (even if baked).

  • Processed meats: Hotdogs, deli meats, and sausages.

4. Ultra-processed items and additives

Chemical additives are a major focus of the QCC guidelines. Schools must avoid foods containing Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), synthetic colours and sauces with high sugar and salt.

Other restricted items

Additional foods not allowed in school environments include:

  • Pork or pork derivatives

  • Foods containing alcohol

  • Hydrogenated fats

  • Honey for infants under 12 months

  • Unpasteurised food or drinks

  • Soy milk and soy-based sauces

  • Nuts

  • Foods that may pose choking hazards

  • Certain synthetic colourings and flavourings may trigger hyperactivity or allergic reactions in sensitive children.

  • High fructose corn syrup has also been linked to obesity and metabolic issues, which is why products containing it are discouraged.

Schools must communicate these rules clearly to parents and monitor compliance through regular checks by designated staff such as nurses or health and safety officers.

Healthier alternatives schools are encouraged to offer

Meals can include baked or roasted chicken, grilled fish, legumes and other plant-based proteins. Whole-grain baked goods with minimal sugar and portion-controlled fruit desserts are preferred.

Drinks should focus on hydration and natural ingredients. Suitable options include water, sparkling water, unsweetened fruit-infused water and small portions of 100 per cent fruit juice without added sugar or artificial colouring.

Fresh smoothies made with low-fat dairy and no added sugar may also be served in moderation.

For condiments, schools are encouraged to use homemade tomato-based sauces with herbs, yoghurt-based dressings and reduced-fat or low-salt alternatives.

How schools enforce the rules

Educational institutions must include the prohibited list in their food and nutrition policies and:

  • Inform parents and staff about restricted items

  • Monitor food brought from home and sold on campus

  • Record violations and address repeated breaches

  • Ensure canteen operators verify ingredients and preparation methods

