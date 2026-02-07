UAE schools ban sugary snacks and fizzy drinks on campus

Administrators link unhealthy snacks to poor focus and disruption
Dubai: Government schools across the UAE have tightened rules on the types of food students can bring to campus, aiming to curb the spread of sweets, fizzy drinks and other unhealthy snacks that are increasingly affecting behaviour and academic performance.
In messages sent to parents, schools said items such as sugary sweets, artificially coloured snacks, flavoured crisps and fizzy drinks are no longer allowed on school premises.
According to Emarat Al Youm, administrators warned that these products have been linked to hyperactivity, poor concentration and classroom disruption, harming both learning outcomes and the wider school environment.
School leaders said they are particularly concerned about sweets containing artificial colours and additives, as well as brightly coloured drinks and snacks. Some of these products carry warning labels about possible effects on children’s activity levels and attention spans.
Schools stressed that unhealthy eating is not a minor issue but one that directly affects students’ daily behaviour, focus and ability to engage in lessons.
They added that small daily choices, including what goes into a lunchbox, can have a real impact on emotional stability, behaviour and academic readiness.
Administrations have urged parents to take an active role by checking school bags daily and ensuring meals sent to school are balanced and nutritious. Parents were also asked to speak to their children about not buying or selling banned food items during the school day.
“We are partners with parents in safeguarding students’ wellbeing,” the messages said, adding that schools want the same for students as they would for their own children.
Schools stressed that parental cooperation is key to maintaining a healthy school culture that supports concentration, learning and long-term academic success.
