UAE bans parents and visitors from boarding school buses

Access to school buses now strictly limited to students and authorised school personnel
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all public school administrations, prohibiting parents and visitors from boarding school buses under any circumstances. The move reaffirms that access is strictly limited to students and officially authorised school personnel, Emarat Al Youm reported.
In a circular sent to schools and parents, reviewed by Emarat Al Youm, the ministry highlighted that school buses are equipped with surveillance cameras operating throughout the academic year to monitor routes and strengthen safety protocols designed to protect students.
The directive stressed that all communication regarding bus routes, safety observations, or transport-related concerns must be conducted exclusively through school administrations. Parents were specifically urged not to engage directly with bus drivers or supervisors on these matters.
The ministry warned that any violation of these regulations would constitute a breach of child protection laws and may result in legal accountability under applicable regulations and procedures.
It emphasised that strict adherence to these guidelines is essential to ensure the safety and security of students within the school transport system. These measures reflect the ministry’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, well-regulated environment for students across the UAE.
The circular concluded by noting that parents’ compliance demonstrates their partnership in safeguarding their children and upholding the rights and well-being of all students.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox