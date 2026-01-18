UAE schools ban students from bringing medicines to class

Medication allowed only with a doctor’s prescription and must be stored and given by staff
Dubai: Schools across the UAE have moved to tighten controls on student health and safety, urging parents not to send any medication with their children during the school day, except in strictly regulated medical cases.
Administrations at a number of government and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum said the measure is intended to protect students and reduce health risks that can arise from the unsupervised use of medicines on school premises.
In notices circulated to parents, schools warned that allowing students to carry medication could lead to unintended consequences, including incorrect dosages, improper use, or the sharing of medicines among pupils. Such practices, they said, pose serious risks, particularly given differences in medical conditions and how individuals respond to treatment.
The ban, however, is not absolute. School administrations stressed that students with chronic or specific medical needs are exempt, provided parents submit an official medical prescription from the treating doctor. The documentation must clearly state the student’s name, the medication prescribed, dosage, and timing of administration.
In these cases, schools said, medicines are handled through clearly defined procedures. Approved medications are stored securely and administered only under the supervision of school management or qualified health staff, ensuring students receive treatment safely and appropriately during the school day.
Administrators said the policy is part of a school health and safety framework designed to promote awareness, prevent emergencies, and minimise practices that could endanger students. They emphasised that student wellbeing is a core priority of the educational process, alongside academic achievement.
Schools also called on parents to fully cooperate with the guidelines, underlining that effective partnership between families and schools is essential to safeguarding children.
