Schools warn: Only original medical notes accepted for excused absences

WhatsApp copies rejected as schools prepare submissions to Ministry of Education by Nov 28
Several public school administrations have emphasized the need for students who were absent for medical reasons to provide the original medical sick notes and submit them to the school administration as soon as possible, in preparation for forwarding them to the Ministry of Education in accordance with approved regulations and procedures.
The administrations confirmed that Friday, November 28, at 9:00 a.m. is the final deadline for receiving medical excuses, noting that any documents submitted after this deadline may not be accepted as part of the official submission process.
In a circular addressed to parents and students, schools stated that they will not recognize any medical sick note sent via WhatsApp or submitted in unofficial electronic formats, stressing that acceptance is limited strictly to the original hard-copy document, as the concerned authorities do not acknowledge photographs or digital copies.
They also pointed out that the medical excuse must be issued by an accredited healthcare provider and stamped with the Department of Health seal, to ensure its authenticity and compliance with the standards required for approval by the Ministry.
The administrations explained that the approval process begins with the school reviewing the documents, verifying their authenticity, and ensuring that all required details are complete, before submitting them to the Ministry of Education for the official action related to recording and adjusting student absences within the permitted medical exemption framework.
Schools stressed the importance of parents and students adhering to these guidelines, as they have a direct impact on the student’s right to have their absence recorded as an excused one, particularly with the approach of the make-up and final examination periods.
School administrations further highlighted that submitting documents within the specified timeframe helps avoid delays in processing requests, noting that the accumulation of late submissions often hinders thorough and timely review procedures. Parents and students were urged to respond promptly to the instructions and ensure timely submission of medical sick notes to protect their rights and facilitate the processes of both the school and the Ministry.
