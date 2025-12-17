Manila teacher arrested for allegedly forcing student to eat cockroach

The suspect, identified by authorities only as 'Nel,' was apprehended by Manila Police District (MPD) officers on 12 December within the school premises along Juan Luna Street in Barangay 174. The arrest follows a warrant issued in relation to violations of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Dubai: Police have arrested a 52-year-old male teacher in Tondo, Manila, for allegedly maltreating a student whom he reportedly forced to consume a cockroach to ensure his silence regarding a separate molestation incident.

School officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the teacher's current employment status or any internal disciplinary measures being taken while the court proceedings are underway.

Following his arrest last week, the teacher was held at the Delpan Police Station. However, records show he was released on Monday, 15 December, after posting a bail bond of P120,000.

MPD spokesperson Maj. Philipp Ines confirmed the details of the student's account, noting the gravity of the threats made against the minor. While the primary complaint stems from the maltreatment of the boy, Ines observed that the female student involved in the initial alleged molestation has yet to come forward to file a formal complaint.

According to police reports, the incident traces back to 25 October. The victim’s mother told ABS-CBN news that her son had allegedly witnessed the teacher molesting a female student inside a school restroom. Upon noticing the boy, the suspect reportedly chased him, dragged him into a cubicle, and threatened to "cut his foot" and kill him if he spoke of what he saw.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

