UAE ministry lists valid reasons for a student's absence from school

Reasons include illness or deaths in the family
Dubai: As first-semester exams draw near, the Ministry of Education has identified seven categories of students who may be granted absences from school, in a move aimed at preserving academic discipline while balancing humanitarian considerations with educational requirements.
According to the ministry, the new framework ensures that student absences are accepted only when supported by official documentation and approved through the proper administrative channels.
The seven categories include: illness; students of determination; accompanying relatives for medical treatment abroad; participation in official or national assignments; the death of a first- or second-degree relative; special personal circumstances; collective or emergency absences; and exceptional cases requiring extended leave.
The ministry clarified that students may be excused for illness upon submission of a certified medical report issued by an authorised health institution within the UAE.
For students of determination, absences related to treatment or medical follow-ups, either inside or outside the country, will not be counted against attendance, provided the cases are coordinated with the relevant departments and aligned with individual inclusion plans.
Absences will also be accepted when a student accompanies an immediate family member receiving treatment abroad, provided an official document from the competent authority confirms the medical travel and the student’s relationship to the patient. Such leave is limited to one month, with the possibility of extension under approved conditions.
Participation in national or official activities, whether representing the UAE or recognised organizations, is also considered a justified reason for absence if supported by an official letter specifying the nature and duration of participation. Similarly, absences due to the death of a close relative are excused upon submission of an official death certificate.
Parents may request up to five days of excused absence per academic year for special circumstances, provided they submit a written request supported by official documentation.
Group or emergency absences, when a number of students miss school simultaneously due to the same cause and under the direction of higher authorities, are also considered legitimate.
Exceptional cases involving long-term absences for social or health-related reasons will be reviewed individually.
Such cases require supporting medical or official reports, which will be examined by the school’s behavior management committee and then referred to the educational operations sector for approval.
The ministry emphasised that schools must implement five support measures for students with excused absences, including activating remote learning accounts, providing full access to educational materials, arranging exams according to approved systems to ensure fair evaluation, and developing individualized support plans in coordination with families and social workers to help students reintegrate smoothly into the learning process.
The ministry said that each case will be reviewed regularly by the educational committee to ensure compliance with the approved procedures and standards, reinforcing its commitment to a fair, consistent, and compassionate attendance policy across UAE schools.
