GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE defines six lawful cases for employee absence under flexible work policies

The regulations are designed to promote a more flexible and humane work environment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE defines six lawful cases for employee absence under flexible work policies
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE has set out clear legal provisions allowing employees to be absent from work in specific circumstances without facing penalties, as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to build a more flexible, human-centered work environment that accommodates personal and family needs. 

The regulations, designed to promote workplace wellbeing and balance professional obligations with individual circumstances, outline six cases where absence is considered lawful, provided official procedures are followed and proper documentation is submitted, 24.ae reported. 

According to the legislation, employees are entitled to sick leave upon presenting a valid medical report from a recognized health authority, and bereavement leave with full pay in the event of the death of a first- or second-degree relative, with duration varying based on kinship. 

UAE nationals are also eligible for marriage leave, starting from the date of their marriage contract, in accordance with federal or local human resources regulations.

The law further grants maternity leave with full pay for female employees and paternity leave for male employees following the birth of a child.

Employees attending training courses, workshops, or official assignments inside or outside the country with employer approval are also considered lawfully absent.

In cases of unforeseen events such as accidents or sudden illness affecting a family member, employees may request emergency leave, provided they submit proof of the circumstance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai court cancels car registration in cheque fraud case

Dubai court orders 4 deported over fake cheque car scam

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Not paid after resignation? Know your rights in UAE

2m read
Saudi Arabia fines man SR9,000 for AI photo

Saudi Arabia fines man SR9,000 for AI photo

1m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Can Golden Visa holders resign without notice?

2m read