Can you work elsewhere during paid garden leave in UAE? What law says

You do, however, have the right to mutually agree with your employer to waive or shorten the notice period. If the company does not agree to such an exemption, you are legally required to comply with the original notice period terms, as stated in the same Article (43): “It may be agreed upon to exempt from the notice period condition or to reduce its period while preserving all the rights of the worker for the notice period agreed upon in the employment contract, provided that the notice period is the same for both parties.”