If a foreign worker leaves work for an illegitimate reason before the end of their contract term, they will not be issued another work permit for a period of one year from the date of absence, except in the following cases:

a. The worker holds a family-sponsored residency visa.

b. The worker applies for a new work permit at the same establishment.

c. The worker possesses professional qualifications, skills, or knowledge that are in demand in the UAE.

d. The worker is a Golden Visa holder.

e. The worker belongs to professional categories determined by a resolution of the Minister based on labour market needs.