Understand the notice period rules and protections for Golden Visa holders
Dubai: If you are working in the UAE and considering resignation during your probationary period, it’s important to know your rights and obligations under UAE Labour Law, Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021. The rules vary depending on whether you plan to stay in the UAE or leave the country, and certain exceptions, including for Golden Visa holders, apply.
Resigning to join another employer in the UAE:
You must notify your current employer in writing at least one month before leaving. The new employer may need to compensate your current employer for recruitment or contracting costs unless an alternative agreement exists.
Resigning to leave the UAE:
If you plan to terminate your employment and leave the UAE, you must give your employer 14 days’ written notice. Returning to the UAE within three months to work for a new employer may require compensation to your previous employer unless agreed otherwise.
If a worker leaves the UAE without following the legal notice period, they may face a one-year ban on obtaining a new work permit in the country.
Certain workers are exempt from the one-year labour ban. According to Article 28 (2) of Ministerial Decree No. 1 of 2022, the following categories are not affected:
Workers holding a family-sponsored residency visa.
Workers applying for a new work permit at the same employer.
Workers with professional qualifications, skills, or knowledge needed in the UAE.
Golden Visa holders.
Other professional categories identified by the Minister in line with labour market needs and Cabinet-approved classifications.
Golden Visa holders in the UAE can resign from their jobs immediately without serving a notice period and without facing the usual work permit restrictions. While this provides greater flexibility to plan your career moves, it is still recommended to give your employer proper notice to ensure professional and legal compliance.
