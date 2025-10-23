UAE Labour Law’s two-year rule under spotlight in commission case

The Cassation Ruling No. 146/2024 stated: “It was established that the appellant adhered to the defense of inadmissibility of the case and had not waived it explicitly or implicitly, as the company submitted to the court that the original case should not be heard regarding the commission due to the passage of time. If true, this would affect the court’s decision. The contested ruling ignored this argument, did not examine it, and issued its judgment regarding the commission without addressing it. Therefore, the ruling is flawed due to lack of reasoning and a violation of the appellant’s right to defense, necessitating its annulment.”