A Gulf News reader recently raised concerns about not receiving his end-of-service gratuity (EOSG) after working 7.5 years for his former employer. Although the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) issued a decision in 2022 ordering the company to pay him more than Dh60,000, the amount has still not been released. The employee withdrew his case after relying on the employer’s personal assurances, but the gratuity remains unpaid. He has since moved on to a new job, yet the financial and emotional toll continues.