A detailed look at what the law says about working during public holidays
Dubai: Today, Friday, 5 September 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal), is a public holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
If you have been asked to work on this day, the UAE Labour Law sets out your rights regarding compensation. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, Article 28 specifies how private sector employees must be compensated for working on official public holidays.
Here’s what the law says you are entitled to.
1. The worker shall be entitled to official days off with full pay on public holidays, which are defined by a resolution of the Cabinet.
2. If work conditions require that the worker works during any of the public holidays, the employer shall compensate him with another day off for each day, on which he works during the holiday, or pay him the wage for that day according to the wage established for the normal working days, plus an increase of not less than 50 per cent of the basic wage for that day.
However, it is important to note that there are certain conditions that need to be met, for the compensation to be applicable to an employee.
Suneer Kumar, Senior associate at Al Suwaidi and company said: “Article 28 of UAE Labour Law No. 33/2021 is applicable to all employees – irrespective of categories or grade – provided that the employer requested the employer to work or the work requirement necessitates the employee, with permission, to work during the public holidays. [Then the] employer will compensate them with another day of rest, in exchange for every day of holiday, or the employee will be paid the wages in respect of that day and will additionally be paid an excess of not less than 50 per cent of the basic salary for that day.”
Article 28 of UAE Labour Law No. 33/2021 is applicable to all employees – irrespective of categories or grade – provided that the employer requested the employer to work or the work requirement necessitates the employee, with permission, to work during the public holidays.
As a worker in the UAE, if you wish to enquire about your rights, based on the UAE Labour Law, or raise complaints related to the compensation you receive, the easiest way to do so is by reaching out to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
MOHRE manages and regulates employer-employee relations in the UAE and any dispute between the two parties can be escalated with the authority for a solution based on the UAE Labour Law.
If you wish to file a complaint against your employer, you can use the following platforms:
1. Call the Ministry’s hotline on 800 60.
2. Download the MOHRE app and file a labour complaint
3. Visit www.mohre.gov.ae and select the option for filing a labour complaint.
This article was published in 2022 and has been updated since.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox