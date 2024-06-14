Suneer Kumar, Senior associate at Al Suwaidi and company said: “Article 28 of UAE Labour Law No. 33/2021 is applicable to all employees – irrespective of categories or grade – provided that the employer requested the employer to work or the work requirement necessitates the employee, with permission, to work during the public holidays. [Then the] employer will compensate them with another day of rest, in exchange for every day of holiday, or the employee will be paid the wages in respect of that day and will additionally be paid an excess of not less than 50 per cent of the basic salary for that day.”