Enter your details

Submit your personal information, such as your passport number, name, nationality, and date of birth through the app or online form.

Confirm your identity

You will receive a one-time password (OTP) by SMS or email to confirm you're the person submitting the report (not required on the MOHRE smart app).

Investigation begins

MOHRE will review your complaint. If it’s found to be valid, the case is passed to the Labour Inspection Department, which will visit your employer to verify the issue without mentioning your name.