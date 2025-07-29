How to file a confidential complaint through MOHRE’s ‘My Salary Complaint’ service
Dubai: From June 1, private sector salaries in the UAE are officially due on the first day of every month under new wage protection rules introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
The change is part of a stricter enforcement system designed to reduce delayed payments and improve compliance among private companies.
Under the updated rules, employers must transfer the previous month's salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS) or a MOHRE-approved payment platform. Any late payment will be considered delayed.
If your salary is delayed or unpaid, you can file a complaint through MOHRE's 'My Salary Complaint' portal, which allows workers to report violations confidentially.
From the second day after salaries are due, authorities can begin electronic monitoring and issue warnings to employers. By the fifth day, companies may face restrictions on work permit issuance, administrative consequences for other labour-related services, and formal notices to settle unpaid wages.
Penalties escalate for repeat violations and larger employers. Companies with 50 or more workers could face tougher legal measures if delays persist.
MOHRE has also introduced clearer compliance benchmarks. Companies paying at least 85 per cent of total wages on time may still be considered compliant under certain conditions, particularly where remaining deductions are legally documented.
It’s an anonymous wage complaint option offered by MOHRE. When a complaint is submitted through this service, the employer is not told who filed it. This is especially useful if you’re worried about losing your job or facing other consequences for reporting the issue.
The complaint is treated as confidential and triggers an official investigation into the company’s payment practices.
To use the ‘My Salary Complaint’ service, you must - have a valid Emirates ID, know your labour card number and not have any pending labour complaints or court cases
You can file the complaint using the MOHRE app or website. Here's how it works:
Enter your details
Submit your personal information, such as your passport number, name, nationality, and date of birth through the app or online form.
Confirm your identity
You will receive a one-time password (OTP) by SMS or email to confirm you're the person submitting the report (not required on the MOHRE smart app).
Investigation begins
MOHRE will review your complaint. If it’s found to be valid, the case is passed to the Labour Inspection Department, which will visit your employer to verify the issue without mentioning your name.
Get notified
You will be updated via SMS once your case is reviewed and resolved. The entire process usually takes around 14 days.
You can track the complaint via:
MOHRE app
MOHRE website
WhatsApp chat at 600590000
Call centre at 80084
Even if you’re reporting anonymously, try to gather evidence such as:
Bank statements or screenshots showing missed payments
Employment contract or offer letter
WhatsApp or email conversations about your salary
For employees working in UAE free zones, the process is different. You must first report your issue to the free zone authority’s mediation office.
If the issue isn’t resolved, they will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so you can take your case to court. Free zone offices don’t have the power to enforce decisions, but they can try to mediate.
This article was orginally published on July 29, 2025.