UAE law outlines six cases for exemption from administrative fines

From medical emergencies to system errors, federal law ensures balanced enforcement

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Illustrative image. Article (4) of the law stresses the importance of fairness and proportionality when imposing penalties, ensuring that the public interest is protected without infringing on individual rights.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s federal laws outline six specific cases in which Emiratis and residents may be exempted from administrative fines, 24.ae reported.

The exemptions are intended to address exceptional or unforeseen circumstances, reinforcing public trust in the legal system and upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and proportionality in applying the law.

The provisions are detailed in Federal Law No. (14) of 2016 on Administrative Violations and Penalties in the Federal Government, which authorises government entities to review exceptional cases and approve full or partial exemptions.

Article (4) of the law stresses the importance of fairness and proportionality when imposing penalties, ensuring that the public interest is protected without infringing on individual rights.

Health-related circumstances

Health emergencies top the list of exemption cases. Individuals unable to complete transactions or settle fines on time due to medical conditions may be considered for exemption. Each case is reviewed based on certified medical reports issued by competent authorities to ensure transparency and fairness.

Force majeure and natural disasters

The law also recognises force majeure events such as accidents, fires, technical breakdowns, or natural disasters that prevent compliance. In such situations, the delay or violation is treated as legitimate, reflecting the principle that the law aims to be corrective rather than punitive.

Administrative or technical errors

Federal entities also review cases involving administrative or technical errors. If a fine is imposed because of a system glitch or procedural mistake by an authority, affected individuals may request a review or exemption once the error is verified.

Delays beyond an individual’s control

Exemptions may also apply when delays occur due to factors outside an individual’s control — such as a government entity’s delay in issuing a required document or approval. Upon verification, a full or partial exemption may be granted.

Death or emergency travel

On humanitarian grounds, fines may be waived in cases of death or urgent travel. Heirs or family members are exempted following a person’s passing, while individuals compelled to travel suddenly may qualify for exemption with proper documentation.

Low-income and humanitarian cases

Finally, exemptions may be granted on humanitarian or social grounds for individuals facing financial hardship or difficult living conditions. Applicants must submit supporting documents, and cases are assessed according to clear criteria to ensure fairness, equality, and compassion.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiUAE laws

