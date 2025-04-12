UAE's new Traffic Law imposes tougher fines for crossing roads from non-designated areas
Dubai: In January 2024, nearly 44,000 people were caught jaywalking in Dubai, and eight individuals lost their lives in run-over incidents. While crossing roads outside of designated areas may seem faster and more convenient, it can result in severe, and sometimes fatal, accidents.
To address this issue, the UAE introduced a new traffic law, effective March 29, with stricter regulations aimed at curbing jaywalking. The updated law imposes higher fines, potential jail sentences, and both criminal and civil liabilities for those who cross roads without adhering to proper traffic rules.
Under the current law, pedestrians who cross roads from non-designated areas are fined Dh400. However, the newly implemented Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulations has introduced more severe penalties, particularly in cases where jaywalking results in a traffic accident.
Article 7 of the law, which outlines ‘controls for using the road’ that pedestrians, as well as individuals on cycles, e-scooters, or any form of personal transport, must not stop in the middle of the road or cross from an undesignated area.
In an effort to reduce the growing number of jaywalking incidents, the government has increased fines substantially:
If a person crosses the road from an undesignated location and causes a traffic accident, they may face imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh10,000.
Furthermore, those found jaywalking on roads with a speed limit of 80 km/h or higher could be held civilly or criminally liable for the consequences.
In such high-speed zones, violators could face imprisonment for a minimum of three months and a fine of at least Dh10,000 - or both.
How to avoid jaywalking penalties
Jaywalking refers to the act of crossing a road from a non-designated area. Even when using pedestrian crossings, it is crucial to follow traffic signals and only cross when the pedestrian light is green.
The UAE provides several safe and accessible options for crossing roads, including subways, footbridges, and smart pedestrian crossings, all designed to make it easier for people to navigate safely.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has shared the following safety tips to help pedestrians stay safe while using the roads:
Do not get distracted at zebra crossings — avoid using your phone for calls or texts.
Refrain from wearing headphones while crossing; remain alert to your surroundings.
Look and listen in all directions before crossing.
Cross streets at corners and follow traffic signals when available.
Use footbridges where provided.
Never cross when the pedestrian signal is red.
Make eye contact with drivers and only cross once traffic has fully stopped.
Wear reflective clothing if walking at night.
If there are no pavements, walk facing oncoming traffic to see approaching vehicles.
This article was published on April 12, 2025 and has been updated since.
