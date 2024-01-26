Dubai: Nearly 44,000 people were caught jaywalking in Dubai last year, while eight people died in run-over incidents in the emirate, 320 traffic accidents recorded on Dubai roads in 2023, which also injured 339 people, a senior official said Friday.

There were 320 traffic accidents recorded on Dubai roads in 2023, which also injured 339 people. Dubai Police unveiled plans to further reduce the rate of accidents and deaths on the road, by intensifying the campaign against unsafe practices.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that among 320 injuries caused by traffic accidents in Dubai last year, 33 were serious, 155 were moderate, and 151 were minor injuries.

Patrols

Police have ramped up patrols to penalise violations by pedestrians, specifically the dangerous practice of crossing the road from undesignated areas.

Last year’s statistics revealed that 43,817 violations were issued for crossing the road from undesignated areas.

The official stressed the Dubai Police’s keenness to ensure that the emirate’s roads are the safest and most secure and to preserve life and property.

JAYWLKING: Dh400 fine The law prohibits random pedestrian crossing in undesignated areas.



A fine of Dh400 will be imposed on persons who violate the law.

The official pointed out that the law prohibits random pedestrian crossing in undesignated areas. A fine of Dh400 will be imposed on persons who violate the law.

Dangerous practices highlighted

He highlighted certain unsafe practices, such as individuals sleeping beneath stationary trucks.

Additionally, individuals climb over concrete barriers on major highways or pass through openings in netting barriers, disregarding nearby pedestrian crossings and bridges.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei

He explained that although Dubai Police have launched many awareness and educational campaigns, there are people who do not pay attention to the issue of safe crossing, thereby exposing themselves and others to danger, noting that military and civilian patrols have been deployed to monitor these wrong and unsafe behaviours.

Jaywalking numbers

He pointed out that last year’s statistics revealed that 43,817 violations were issued for crossing the road from undesignated areas.

He noted that September topped the total number of violations with 4,591 violations, followed by May with 4,252 violations, then October with 4,239 violations, and the month of August was ranked highest.

August ranked fourth with 4,169 violations, followed by November with 4,045 violations, and January, with 3,636 violations.

Rounding off the year, March saw 3,564 violations, followed by July with 3,494, February with 3,251, December with 2,979, June with 2,914, and April in the last place with 2,683 violations.

Campaign

The official stressed that campaigns to control violators who cross the road in places not designated for pedestrian crossing will witness intensification.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei pointed out that the law prohibits pedestrians from crossing on highways or roads with speeds exceeding 80 km per hour.