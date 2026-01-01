GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President, Emir of Qatar discuss fraternal ties, regional developments in phone call

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Inside Fujairah’s journey to becoming a UAE hub for learning and innovation

Fujairah gets UNESCO nod: A city driven by learning

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah

Fujairah Ruler marks National Day with message of pride

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

Fujairah Ruler: Martyrs’ legacy guides generations

2m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at the joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise Rabdan–Shuwaiman 2025, held in Bahrain.

UAE, Bahrain leaders attend joint military exercise

2m read