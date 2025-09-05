UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in phone call

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham address Middle East peace and bilateral cooperation
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.
The two leaders discussed the close fraternal relations and cooperation between their countries. They explored ways to further enhance these ties to serve mutual interests and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.
The call also addressed several regional and international developments of mutual concern. The leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and stressed the importance of international efforts to uphold the two-state solution as the only viable path to a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, expressing hope that this blessed occasion brings peace and stability to the Islamic world and all of humanity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox