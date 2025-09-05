GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in phone call

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham address Middle East peace and bilateral cooperation

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in phone call

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

The two leaders discussed the close fraternal relations and cooperation between their countries. They explored ways to further enhance these ties to serve mutual interests and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

Regional and international issues

The call also addressed several regional and international developments of mutual concern. The leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and stressed the importance of international efforts to uphold the two-state solution as the only viable path to a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

Greetings on Prophet’s birthday

Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham also exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, expressing hope that this blessed occasion brings peace and stability to the Islamic world and all of humanity.

Related Topics:
UAEOman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ties

1m read
The sale process will take place three months after the traffic case file is closed or a court ruling is issued.

Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after three months

2m read
UAE President holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

UAE President holds phone call with Saudi Crown Prince

1m read
Oman sinkhole marvels attract adventure tourists -video

Oman sinkhole marvels attract adventure tourists -video

2m read