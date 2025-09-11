UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

The two leaders stressed that the Israeli strike on Qatar is a breach of its sovereignty
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman discussed fraternal relations, cooperation, and ways to further strengthen joint work between the two countries to serve their mutual interests and support their aspirations for greater progress and prosperity.
The meeting took place at Al Hosn Palace in Salalah, where Sultan Haitham welcomed his brother, Sheikh Mohamed, who is on an official fraternal visit to the Sultanate, along with his accompanying delegation.
During their talks, the two leaders exchanged cordial remarks reflecting the depth of historic ties and strong bonds of brotherhood between the leadership and people of the UAE and Oman.
They reviewed the growing bilateral relations and affirmed their shared commitment to continue enhancing cooperation across various fields to achieve greater benefits for their nations.
The talks also touched on regional developments, foremost among them the recent Israeli attack on Qatar. Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham renewed their countries’ condemnation of the attack, affirming their solidarity with Qatar and support for any measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.
The two leaders stressed that Israeli aggressions against Qatar represent a violation of state sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a serious threat to regional peace and stability.
The talks further addressed the progress of joint Gulf cooperation, reaffirming their keenness to strengthen GCC integration, support efforts that bolster the GCC, deepen ties of fraternity among its member states, and realise the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common concern.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE and Oman share deeply rooted fraternal relations that extend beyond political and economic spheres to social and cultural dimensions as well. He highlighted the pivotal role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said in consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and affection between the two nations — a path the current leadership continues to uphold.
He underlined that UAE–Oman relations will always stand as a model of mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation for the good and prosperity of both countries and the wider region.
The UAE President expressed his gratitude to Sultan Haitham for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.
Sultan Haitham also hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation.
The delegation included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, other sheikhs and senior officials.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox