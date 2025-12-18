GOLD/FOREX
Oman Sultan confers national award on India PM Modi

This is the 29th such global honour for Modi

IANS
Oman's Sultan Haitham confers The First Class of the Order of Oman on PM Modi on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
IANS

Muscat: Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik conferred ‘The First Class of the Order of Oman’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday - an award that has previously been presented to Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the highest award of Ethiopia - the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’ - by Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre. Modi was conferred the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening bilateral partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman. Prime Minister Modi had expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia for this honour.

