World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Qatar calls for bringing Netanyahu to justice, labels Israeli attack ‘state terror’

Israel’s strike in Doha 'killed any hope' for hostages in Gaza

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
AFP

Dubai: Qatar has called for bringing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to justice, accusing him of committing state terrorism after Israel launched airstrikes on a residential compound in Doha—widely understood to be linked to Hamas leadership.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered his strongest condemnation yet of Israel’s actions, urging that Netanyahu be brought before the International Criminal Court. “The Israeli attack was far from wisdom or strategy, and Netanyahu has been wasting our time. Israel’s Prime Minister is leading the region into chaos,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed added that Israel’s strike in Doha had “killed any hope” for hostages still held in Gaza. “I was meeting one of the hostage’s families the morning of the attack,” he said. “They are counting on this mediation. They have no other hope.”

Warning that Israel and Hamas were “running out of chances” to secure a ceasefire, he accused Netanyahu of deliberately undermining negotiations hosted in Doha. “We are now reassessing our mediation role,” Sheikh Mohammed said, noting that Qatar was in “very detailed discussions” with the US on how to proceed.

He also denounced Netanyahu’s “clear-cut threats” against the region, pointing to his remarks about Qatar’s hosting of Hamas leadership in Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that an Arab-Islamic summit will convene in Doha in the coming days to decide on a collective regional response, underscoring mounting anger across the Middle East.

