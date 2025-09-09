What we know so far about Israeli attack on Qatar

Qatar condemns Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Doha; US issues shelter warning
Doha: Multiple explosions shook Doha on Tuesday after Israel confirmed striking Hamas officials in Qatar’s capital.
The rare attack outside Gaza drew swift condemnation from Qatar, Iran and others, underscoring the potential for the Israel-Hamas war to spill further across the region.
Witnesses reported plumes of smoke rising in Doha’s embassy district. An AFP journalist saw smoke behind a low-rise building.
Israel’s military said its air force struck residential buildings housing Hamas’s political bureau members.
The Israeli army statement accused those leaders of being “directly responsible for the October 7, 2023 massacre” and orchestrating the current war.
A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP that members of its negotiating team in Doha had been targeted.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called a “cowardly Israeli attack” and a violation of its sovereignty.
The ministry said the strikes targeted residences of Hamas political bureau members who have long been based in Doha.
Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has mediated multiple ceasefire rounds since the war began.
The US Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place order, urging citizens to follow embassy updates.
Iran condemned the strike as a “gross violation of international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity”.
On August 31, Israeli armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that Hamas leaders abroad would be targeted: “Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well.”
The strike came as Hamas negotiators in Doha were considering a new US ceasefire proposal, described by Washington as a final chance to halt the war. Hamas has called the plan a “humiliating surrender document” but said it would respond.
The Doha attack coincided with Israel’s intensifying offensive on Gaza City, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned civilians on Monday to evacuate ahead of a larger ground assault.
No immediate details on casualties or damage in Qatar have been released.
