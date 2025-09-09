GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

What we know so far about Israeli attack on Qatar

Qatar condemns Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Doha; US issues shelter warning

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
A man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar.
A man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar.
AFP

Doha: Multiple explosions shook Doha on Tuesday after Israel confirmed striking Hamas officials in Qatar’s capital.

The rare attack outside Gaza drew swift condemnation from Qatar, Iran and others, underscoring the potential for the Israel-Hamas war to spill further across the region.

What happened

  • Witnesses reported plumes of smoke rising in Doha’s embassy district. An AFP journalist saw smoke behind a low-rise building.

  • Israel’s military said its air force struck residential buildings housing Hamas’s political bureau members.

  • The Israeli army statement accused those leaders of being “directly responsible for the October 7, 2023 massacre” and orchestrating the current war.

  • A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP that members of its negotiating team in Doha had been targeted.

Qatar’s reaction

  • Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called a “cowardly Israeli attack” and a violation of its sovereignty.

  • The ministry said the strikes targeted residences of Hamas political bureau members who have long been based in Doha.

  • Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has mediated multiple ceasefire rounds since the war began.

International response

  • The US Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place order, urging citizens to follow embassy updates.

  • Iran condemned the strike as a “gross violation of international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity”.

Wider context

  • On August 31, Israeli armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that Hamas leaders abroad would be targeted: “Most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well.”

  • The strike came as Hamas negotiators in Doha were considering a new US ceasefire proposal, described by Washington as a final chance to halt the war. Hamas has called the plan a “humiliating surrender document” but said it would respond.

  • The Doha attack coincided with Israel’s intensifying offensive on Gaza City, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned civilians on Monday to evacuate ahead of a larger ground assault.

No immediate details on casualties or damage in Qatar have been released.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelGazaIran Israel conflict

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar on September 9, 2025.

Israel informed US about Qatar strike: White House

Just now4m read
Israeli security forces gather by a body next to a bus at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8, 2025.

6 killed, 15 hurt in Jerusalem shooting attack

3m read
A member of Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, takes part in a parade in Gaza City.

Coffee and cash: How Hamas pays govt staff in secret

4m read
The committee said 83 per cent of disabled people had lost their assistive devices, with most unable to afford alternatives such as donkey carts.

21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee

2m read