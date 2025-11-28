Beyond celebrating his artistic genius, the museum also spotlights Husain’s strong cultural ties to the Middle East. His later years were profoundly shaped by his relationship with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, whose admiration for his work—particularly his reflections on Arab civilisation—led to several commissioned series and ultimately influenced his decision to accept Qatari citizenship in 2010. Born in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, in 1915, Husain’s journey spanned continents, with Dubai, London and Doha playing pivotal roles in his career.