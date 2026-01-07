Dubai Police honours Lt Doha for turning adversity into achievement

During the ceremony, Brigadier Nasser Hamid Al Zari was also honoured for his continued support of Lt Doha throughout her career. He said the academy prioritises attracting and qualifying national talent to the highest standards, adding that Lt Doha’s success is a model they aim to replicate by preparing a new generation of capable security leaders.

As a trainer, she focuses on motivating female trainees and preparing a confident generation capable of taking responsibility in the field. Alongside her professional success, she continued her academic journey, earning a master’s degree in public relations and corporate communication. She later remarried and is now a mother of three.

Lt Doha said one of her most emotional moments was seeing her son take part in a graduation ceremony and recite the military oath under the direct guidance of the Commander-in-Chief, a memory she described as unforgettable.

Her discipline and performance soon set her apart. She was selected as leader of a group of graduates and later joined a trainers’ preparation course, where she was the only woman and achieved an excellent grade. This led to her appointment as an official trainer at the Dubai Police Academy, reflecting the institution’s confidence in national talent.

Lt Doha’s journey has been shaped by resilience. Raised as an orphan with her sisters, she chose to pursue excellence through education and hard work despite early personal loss. After becoming a mother to her son, Younes, she faced another tragedy with the death of her husband in an accident. Determined to provide stability for her child, she applied to join Dubai Police, marking the start of her military career.

Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the achievements Lt Doha has accomplished in a relatively short period, noting that they reflect the supportive institutional environment provided by Dubai Police to empower female talent, develop skills and ensure equal opportunities across all fields, including military training. He said she represents an inspiring example of the ambitious Emirati woman capable of leadership and meaningful contribution.

