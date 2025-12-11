GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police honour Emirati sisters of determination for historic para taekwondo wins

Sara and Warda’s journey from community events to international podiums inspires the UAE

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Teen sisters earn silver and bronze on the world stage after years of training under Dubai Police.
Dubai: Dubai Police’s Positive Spirit Council has honoured two Emirati sisters of determination whose journey from volunteering to winning international medals in para taekwondo has become an inspiring national success story.

Sara Abdullah, 19, and her sister Warda, 17, first joined Dubai Police activities as volunteers under the Positive Spirit initiative. Today, both stand as international athletes after earning podium finishes at major championships.

Fatima Buhjair, Chair of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative continues to strengthen community engagement, enhance cultural cohesion and raise awareness of laws and services. She noted that the achievements of Sara and Warda reflect how the programme nurtures talent across all segments of society.

“Their success is a living example of empowerment, opportunity and what can be achieved when potential is supported,” she said.

Abdul Quddus Ishaq, international expert and member of the Positive Spirit Council, said the sisters' talent emerged through their involvement in sports rehabilitation programmes. He explained that they underwent rigorous mental, technical and physical training under Dubai Police supervision, ultimately earning their black belt, first Dan, after passing the International Taekwondo Federation exam.

Their efforts paid off on the world stage when Warda won silver and Sara claimed bronze at the first Para Taekwondo World Championship held in Bahrain in 2024 — a first-of-its-kind accomplishment for the UAE. They also won titles at the inaugural Arab Police Para Taekwondo Championship and have competed in the UAE Open Championship for three consecutive seasons.

Sara and Warda have been active participants in Positive Spirit events since 2018, particularly during national occasions. Their journey, Dubai Police said, stands as a powerful testament to willpower, resilience and the transformative impact of volunteering.

They exemplify how a single step into community service can open doors to global opportunities — and turn passion into achievement.

