Dubai Police becomes first UAE police to achieve ISO 53800:2024 certification for gender equality

The Women’s Council of Dubai Police led the certification effort
Dubai Police has earned a landmark ISO 53800:2024 certification for gender equality and women's empowerment, a first for any police force in the UAE. This recognition, awarded by Bureau Veritas, highlights the force’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive workplace.
The effort was led by the Dubai Police Women's Council, which diligently worked to ensure compliance with the rigorous international standards. These include embedding gender equality into policies and decision-making, promoting equal pay, fostering gender balance at every level, and offering training to raise awareness about non-discrimination. Work-life balance also featured strongly among the standards met.
Major General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, stated that the award is a result of years of dedicated work aimed at empowering women, aligning with the UAE National Policy for Empowering Women 2023–2031.
“This certification is not just a recognition; it is proof of our institutional culture that puts fairness and equal opportunity first,” he noted. “We want every employee, regardless of gender, to find a workplace that motivates and supports them. This achievement confirms we are moving in the right direction, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation in gender equality and women’s empowerment.”
Expert Lieutenant Colonel Anoud Al Saadi, President of the Dubai Police Women’s Council, expressed immense pride in the international recognition, emphasizing that it was a shared victory.
"This success is the outcome of collective responsibility and teamwork across all departments," she explained. "It reflects Dubai Police’s vision of enabling women to take leadership and operational roles, showcasing their talents in multiple fields. It also highlights our commitment to balance between work and life, ensuring stability and happiness for everyone in the organization."
