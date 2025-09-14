Dubai Police becomes first UAE police to achieve ISO 53800:2024 certification for gender equality

The effort was led by the Dubai Police Women's Council, which diligently worked to ensure compliance with the rigorous international standards. These include embedding gender equality into policies and decision-making, promoting equal pay, fostering gender balance at every level, and offering training to raise awareness about non-discrimination. Work-life balance also featured strongly among the standards met.

Dubai Police has earned a landmark ISO 53800:2024 certification for gender equality and women's empowerment, a first for any police force in the UAE. This recognition, awarded by Bureau Veritas, highlights the force’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive workplace.

"This success is the outcome of collective responsibility and teamwork across all departments," she explained. "It reflects Dubai Police’s vision of enabling women to take leadership and operational roles, showcasing their talents in multiple fields. It also highlights our commitment to balance between work and life, ensuring stability and happiness for everyone in the organization."

“This certification is not just a recognition; it is proof of our institutional culture that puts fairness and equal opportunity first,” he noted. “We want every employee, regardless of gender, to find a workplace that motivates and supports them. This achievement confirms we are moving in the right direction, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation in gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Major General Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, stated that the award is a result of years of dedicated work aimed at empowering women, aligning with the UAE National Policy for Empowering Women 2023–2031.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.