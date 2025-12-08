GOLD/FOREX
UAE women's workforce: 45.4 per cent skilled, 1.039 million jobs in private sector

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Statistics issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that 35.8% of private-sector establishments contributed to the employment of women by the end of the third quarter of 2025. The proportion of skilled women within the total female workforce reached 45.4%, while women in leadership positions accounted for 16.6%.

The UAE continues its efforts to promote gender balance and empower women across all fields, enhance the working environment, provide equal opportunities for women in various sectors, and strengthen women’s role as key partners in shaping the future. UAE legislation strictly prohibits gender-based discrimination in the workplace and actively encourages greater female participation in the labor market.

Equal pay

Equal pay for women and men performing the same work, or work of equal value, represents one of the most prominent pillars of human rights protection in the UAE and reflects its firm commitment to advancing gender balance—an area in which the country has achieved significant qualitative progress in recent years.

The UAE Labour Law “Regulating Employment Relations” stipulates that a working woman is entitled to the same wage as a man if she performs the same job. The law ensures full protection of women’s rights and guarantees equal employment opportunities with men, thereby strengthening the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness in gender equality across all dimensions.

In addition to wage equality, the Labour Law abolishes all restrictions previously imposed on women regarding night work and employment in physically demanding sectors such as mining, construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and transportation—granting women the full right to work in these industries. The law also prohibits employers from terminating or issuing warnings to female employees on the grounds of pregnancy. Furthermore, it bans discrimination in recruitment, promotion, and among employees performing identical job functions, as well as any form of gender-based discrimination in the workplace.

Within the framework of strengthening women’s economic empowerment and supporting their participation in the labor market, the law prohibits all forms of discrimination in employment.

One million jobs

Data and statistics from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation indicate that working women in the UAE occupy approximately 1.039 million jobs across eight professions and economic sectors. Among them are more than 72,000 women serving in managerial leadership roles, heading private-sector companies, departments, or affiliated projects.

The statistics also revealed a 20.95% increase in women’s participation in the private sector during 2024 and the first half of 2025, alongside a 27.54% growth in the number of companies contributing to the employment of women.

In addition, the number of women in leadership positions grew by 33.8%, particularly in legislative, managerial, and business leadership roles. Skilled women constituted 46.07% of the total female workforce.

The Ministry further noted that skilled female workers now represent 28.86% of the total skilled workforce in the private sector. Women account for 64.05% of jobs in the healthcare professions, while they occupy 16.61% of positions in educational professions within the private sector.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
