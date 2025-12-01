The report highlights the strong participation of Emirati women in the labour market and their expanding role across various industries. Data further shows that UAE nationals — both men and women — work nearly the same number of hours, averaging around 48 hours per week, underscoring the balanced contribution of both genders to the national workforce. This also affirms the leading role of Emirati women in the country’s development journey, aligned with national policies that support women’s empowerment across all fields.