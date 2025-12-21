MOHRE and Dubai Police raise awareness for over 9,200 workers

Dubai campaign educates workers on rights and security
Dubai: More than 9,200 workers across five areas in Dubai benefited from a joint awareness campaign by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and Dubai Police, aimed at strengthening legal, digital and security awareness among the workforce.
Launched in October, the initiative focused on educating workers about their rights and responsibilities, while protecting them from exploitation, fraud and other risks, in recognition of their role in supporting the UAE’s sustainable development.
Dalal Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Protection Sector at MOHRE, said awareness programmes are a core pillar of the ministry’s efforts to regulate the labour market and enhance its competitiveness. She highlighted the role of digital tools, field campaigns and direct engagement in empowering workers with practical knowledge.
She also praised the partnership with Dubai Police under the “Know Your Rights” initiative, noting that the campaign helped strengthen workers’ sense of belonging and contributed to community safety and stability.
Colonel Arif Bishoh, Director of Crime Prevention at Dubai Police, said worker-focused awareness campaigns are central to the force’s preventive approach. He stressed that security is a shared responsibility, adding that informed communities play a key role in reducing crime and enhancing overall stability.
The campaign targeted labour accommodations in Al Warsan, Jebel Ali 1, Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz and Jebel Ali Industrial. Workshops covered labour rights, road safety and crime prevention, with sessions on cybercrime, online fraud, drug abuse and other high-risk behaviours.
Workers were also introduced to Dubai Police services and reporting channels, including emergency number 999, non-emergency number 901, the Police Eye service, the Dubai Police smart app and the e-Crime Hub.
Officials said the initiative reflects a shared commitment by MOHRE and Dubai Police to raise awareness of labour laws, discourage negative behaviour and ensure workers have clear, accessible communication channels, contributing to a safer and more resilient community.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox