Emirati jobseekers in Dubai drop from 8,800 to 785, a 91% decline in five years

Dubai's labour market transformation boosts Emirati careers
Dubai has seen a remarkable shift in its labour market over the past five years, with the number of Emirati jobseekers falling to levels never recorded before. The change is not only attributed to a structural transformation in the economy, but also to the growing effectiveness of the systems connecting people to work.
Figures released by the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai show that the number of Emirati citizens looking for work dropped from 8,800 in 2021 to just 785 in 2025, a decline of nearly 91 per cent. The announcement was made during the Dubai Emiratisation Forum on Tuesday.
At the same time, more Emiratis are choosing, and finding, careers in the private sector. The number of Dubai nationals employed by private companies rose from 7,060 in 2021 to 32,087 in 2025, marking an increase of more than 350 per cent and signalling a fundamental change in employment patterns.
Data presented at the forum showed a consistent downward trajectory in unemployment among Emiratis. The number of jobseekers fell to 5,300 in 2022, dropped further to 2,000 in 2023, declined to 1,200 in 2024, and reached a historic low of 785 last year.
The achievement is notable given the natural annual increase in graduates entering the labour market, suggesting that job creation and placement have outpaced new entrants. Council officials said the figures reflect the effectiveness of employment policies designed to balance labour market supply and demand while ensuring long-term sustainability.
The council said it had succeeded in positioning itself as a bridge between the aspirations of Emirati youth and the evolving needs of the private sector. Through strategic partnerships with government entities and private companies, Emirati professionals have been placed across more than 20 vital economic sectors, helping to create sustainable career pathways and long-term growth opportunities.
To strengthen workforce readiness, the council has rolled out practical, skills-based programmes in collaboration with private-sector partners. These initiatives include field workshops, professional training sessions, and simulations of real workplace environments.
Over the past three years, more than 42,000 students and jobseekers have benefited from intensive training and qualification programmes. In parallel, the council organised 174 recruitment days across key sectors, resulting in more than 15,000 job opportunities for Emirati citizens.
The council has launched 12 strategic initiatives spanning the full professional journey of Emirati talent. Among them is the Emirati Human Resources Platform, which has reduced average job-filling times to 48 hours, alongside a fast-track nomination initiative that places candidates in private-sector vacancies within three to five working days.
Specialised programmes include a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) programme developed in partnership with Emirates NBD, as well as the “5,000 Digital Talents” initiative focused on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Community-oriented programmes were also introduced, including employment initiatives for people of determination and tailored pathways for individuals facing exceptional hiring challenges, in addition to structured career guidance for students.
Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said future employment growth in Dubai would be concentrated in three sectors: aviation, finance and investment, and logistics.
He noted that large-scale expansion across these sectors is creating wide opportunities for Emirati youth to enter the labour market and build sustainable careers.
Aviation, in particular, will be a priority area in the coming years, driven by strategic projects including Al Maktoum International Airport and the “Aviation Talents 33” initiative, which runs through 2033 and aims to supply the sector with national talent across multiple specialisations.
Al Falasi also pointed to continued growth in the financial sector, particularly within the Dubai International Financial Centre, noting that expansion in business and investment activity inevitably generates demand for supporting roles in legal, administrative, and logistics services.
Addressing questions on balancing Emiratisation priorities with the attraction of global talent, Al Falasi said Dubai’s expanding economy is large enough to accommodate both.
“Dubai’s labour market has grown significantly, and the major projects launched in recent years will create opportunities for everyone,” he said. “There is room for Emirati talent and for global expertise. The two are not in conflict.”
He added that learning resources and professional development opportunities are now widely available, both within educational institutions and through free training programmes across the emirate, urging graduates to continuously develop their skills to keep pace with labour market demands.
