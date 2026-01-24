Women held 74.3 per cent of positions in education professions last year
Dubai: Women continue to play a fundamental role in some of the UAE’s most vital sectors, accounting for nearly three-quarters of education jobs and more than two-thirds of healthcare roles, according to newly released labour market data for 2025.
Figures published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation show that women held 74.3 per cent of positions in education professions last year, while 66.5 per cent of healthcare jobs were filled by women.
The data also point to a broader strengthening of the UAE workforce. Skilled labour grew by 6.3 per cent in 2025, thanks to expanding employment opportunities, improved qualifications and rising demand for specialised expertise across the economy.
Women’s participation extends well beyond education and healthcare. Skilled female workers made up 45.8 per cent of the total female workforce.
In the technology sector, women accounted for 37.9 per cent of information technology roles, demonstrating their increasing presence in technical and future-focused professions.
Meanwhile, total workforce numbers rose by 12.4 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year, driven by a 7.8 per cent increase in the number of registered establishments. The expansion has contributed to job creation and reinforced the private sector’s role in boosting productivity.
Young people remain the backbone of the workforce, representing 54.9 per cent of all workers, a sign of a labour market that remains dynamic and responsive to economic and technological change.
In leadership roles, women held 17.4 per cent of senior positions, including legislators, executives and business managers. Private sector engagement has also grown, with 36 per cent of establishments appointing women during the year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox