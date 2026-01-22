UAE workforce jumps 12.4% in 2025 as new firms surge, MoHRE says

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the UAE workforce recorded a growth rate of 12.4% in 2025, marking an increase compared to 10.9% in 2024. The Ministry also reported that the private-sector labor market saw a 7.8% growth in the number of companies in 2025, underscoring the strength of the country’s investment sector and the exceptional attractiveness of the UAE labor market, which outperforms global averages and continues to drive growth.