UAE private sector operating at full capacity: MoHRE

Ministry says companies across sectors running without disruption
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has affirmed that the labour market in the United Arab Emirates continues to perform with efficiency and stability despite global and regional developments. The ministry noted that companies across all economic sectors in the country are operating at full capacity with regular and uninterrupted operations.
According to the ministry, this performance is underpinned by four solid pillars that have positioned the UAE’s business environment as a global model for resilience and the ability to adapt to challenges and changing circumstances.
These pillars include a comprehensive and flexible work ecosystem that ensures the continuity of services without interruption; advanced digital infrastructure that enables vital sectors to maintain their operational pace intelligently and efficiently; strong field readiness to manage labour market operations with precision and proactive responsiveness; and sustained confidence in the labour market through commitments to transparency and disclosure. Together, these factors strengthen investor reassurance and reaffirm the robustness of the national economy.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In a report issued by the ministry, it stated that business continuity in the UAE amid current developments is the result of an integrated system established by the country to ensure the stability and growth of the labour market under all circumstances.
The ministry emphasised that vital sectors across the UAE are demonstrating exceptional efficiency in managing operations in an orderly manner. This is attributed to the country’s high operational readiness and advanced technological infrastructure, which have enhanced performance flexibility and the ability to respond to evolving developments with professionalism.
It further noted that the private sector in the UAE continues to operate, produce and innovate with confidence and stability across all sectors and throughout the country’s emirates. The sector plays a pivotal role in supporting the national economy and driving the development process forward.
The ministry explained that the private sector continues to perform its role through five key operational pillars: delivering services, executing projects, constructing facilities, maintaining supply chains, and developing technological solutions. These activities reflect the strength of the national economy and the continuity of economic activity under various circumstances.
The ministry also reaffirmed that the private sector remains a fundamental partner in the UAE’s global leadership. Close cooperation and the integration of roles among various entities contribute to building a resilient and strong economy based on innovation, continuity and uninterrupted productivity.
The ministry extended its appreciation to all those contributing to advancing production and development across the country, within an integrated economic system that places sustainability and resilience at the forefront of its priorities.
It also highlighted that its official website has been designed to provide customers with a fully integrated digital experience through smart services that meet their needs, alongside a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy access to information and enables transactions to be completed quickly and accurately. This supports the quality of services provided and aligns with the country’s digital transformation agenda.
The ministry recently announced significant achievements and outstanding results within the social protection system for workers in the labour market, aimed at safeguarding their financial entitlements and raising awareness among them during the past year.
These achievements reflect the ministry’s commitment to strengthening a safe, stable and sustainable work environment that enhances quality of life and worker well-being while protecting their rights in a balanced manner alongside the rights of employers. This approach supports national priorities and the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.
The ministry indicated that 99% of workers in the private sector are registered in the Wage Protection System (WPS). The same percentage of workers are also covered by the Employment Benefits Insurance Programme.
More than 38,000 workers have benefited from the programme, with the average compensation paid per worker reaching approximately AED 9,000. The total value of payments exceeded AED 300 million by the end of last year.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has also called on private sector companies and establishments to implement remote work where possible and to avoid the presence of workers in open areas.
The ministry urged private sector employers across the country to take the necessary measures to avoid having workers in exposed outdoor locations, except for essential and vital jobs that require physical presence. It also encouraged the adoption of remote work arrangements whenever feasible and when circumstances require it.
The ministry clarified that decisions regarding the suspension of work are left to the competent local authorities, each within its jurisdiction, based on developments in the situation.
Furthermore, the ministry called on private sector employers to obtain information and follow updates only from official sources at both the federal and local levels within the UAE.