Workers urged to avoid open areas; measures in effect March 1–3
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has recommended that private sector establishments in the UAE implement remote working arrangements wherever possible and limit the presence of employees in open areas, except for vital roles requiring physical attendance.
This directive will be in effect for three days, from Sunday, 1 March, to Tuesday, 3 March 2026. The Ministry clarified that decisions to suspend work, or modify arrangements, remain under the authority of local competent authorities based on developments in the ongoing situation.
MOHRE urged private sector establishments to follow official updates from federal and local sources to ensure compliance and the safety of employees.