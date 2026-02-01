Nafis 2026 introduces 5 AI-enabled priorities to measure the quality of Emiratisation in the private sector

Focus shifts to future jobs through AI-supported education and training pathways
The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) has announced a comprehensive shift in its strategy for supporting future careers and advancing Emiratisation in the private sector. The programme is moving beyond a focus on the number of Emiratis employed in private companies to prioritising the quality and impact of Emiratisation.
Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Nafis, revealed a new strategic direction for the programme this year. Under the “Nafis 2026” vision, five AI-enabled strategic priorities will be implemented to assess and enhance the quality of Emiratisation in the private sector. The programme will now focus on strengthening the presence of Emiratis in future-oriented roles aligned with economic transformation and labour market needs.
Al Mazrouei explained that the new strategy is centred on empowering citizens through an integrated pathway that begins in early education, progresses through training and employment, and culminates in long-term career stability. Nafis, he noted, has evolved beyond a support role into a comprehensive and sustainable national system leading a qualitative transformation in the management and development of Emirati human capital in the private sector.
Among the five key priorities is a strong focus on future jobs, achieved through AI-supported educational and training tracks, alongside initiatives aimed at reshaping work culture perceptions and behaviours among Emirati youth.
Since its launch in September 2021 under the UAE’s “Projects of the 50,” Nafis has served as a cornerstone national initiative to enhance Emirati talent competitiveness, embodying the UAE’s human-centric development vision.
A four-year performance review shows Nafis has transitioned from a support initiative into a sustainable national ecosystem driving qualitative change in private-sector human capital development.
In an interview with Labour Market Magazine, published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Al Mazrouei stressed that Nafis was founded on the belief that investment in people is the most sustainable investment. Beyond job placement, the programme focuses on qualitative empowerment, capability building, and preparing national talent for future requirements.
Al Mazrouei noted that more than 176,000 Emiratis are currently employed in the private sector as of last January, including approximately 157,000 who entered the workforce after the programme’s launch, marking an unprecedented structural shift in Emiratisation.
Emiratis now work across more than 32,000 private-sector establishments, reflecting expanded partnerships with businesses. Around 137,000 citizens have benefited from various support packages enhancing job stability and career continuity.
More than 4,000 citizens benefited from the Kafa’at programme, alongside over 3,500 participantsin healthcare workforce development initiatives, producing more than 370 qualified national professionals. Nafis also provided career guidance to over 50,000 beneficiaries and shared 700+ success stories through its “Nafis Your Way” campaign to reshape societal perceptions.
Graduate preference for private-sector careers rose from 15% to 58%, meaning nearly six in ten graduates now begin their careers in private companies.
Emirati women represent 94% of educational roles in the private sector, over 91% in healthcare professions, and 54.9% of leadership positions, including legislators and executives. Women also exceed 71% participation in technical and specialised professions.
The programme addressed long-standing structural challenges, including qualification-market alignment and job security, through comprehensive solutions such as the Nafis digital platform, salary support, child allowances, pension contribution support, and unemployment insurance.
Looking ahead, Al Mazrouei stated that the programme is entering a more mature phase focused on quality over quantity, increasing Emirati representation in future-oriented roles through partnerships with the private sector.
Companies are encouraged to move from being recipients of Emirati talent to active partners in talent creation. The strategy also emphasises youth life skills, cultural mindset transformation, and data-driven excellence through AI-supported research and analytics systems.
With this direction, Nafis transitions from expanding participation numbers to ensuring sustainable, high-quality employment that serves both Emiratis and the national knowledge-based economy.
