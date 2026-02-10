Dh6,000 Emirati wage rule: Private firms must comply deadline or face penalties

New Dh 6,000 minimum wage applies to all Emirati work permits from January 1, 2026
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has set 30 June 2026 as the final deadline for private sector companies to raise salaries of Emirati employees hired before January 1, 2026 to the new mandatory minimum of Dh6,000.
The revised minimum wage applies to all new, renewed, or amended Emirati work permits starting January1, 2026.
Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the increase is part of a gradual Emiratisation policy. The minimum salary for Emiratis in the private sector was previously raised from Dh4,000 to Dh5,000 and will now reach Dh6,000 in 2026.
The policy balances prevailing wage levels, role nature, and private sector sustainability, while giving companies time to adjust. Employers are urged to amend contracts for Emirati staff before the June 30 deadline to ensure compliance.
From 1 July 2026, MoHRE will enforce penalties on establishments that fail to comply:
Emirati employees earning below Dh6,000 will not count toward Emiratisation quotas.
Companies will face a suspension of new work permit issuance until salaries are corrected.
Al Khoori commended companies for supporting Emiratisation policies, highlighting Nafis, a digital platform connecting employers with qualified Emirati talent, and other Ministry incentives for compliant firms.
MoHRE will send automated notifications via its service channels and MOHRE smart app, reminding companies of the new minimum wage.
Starting 1 January 2026, no new, renewal, or amended work permit will be processed if the salary is below Dh6,000. Notices requiring adjustments will appear for non-compliant entries.
If salaries are not corrected by 30 June 2026, the following measures will apply:
The employee will not count within Emiratisation quotas.
The establishment will have “new permits suspended due to Emirati salaries below Dh6,000” restrictions applied.
Target category: UAE nationals in the private sector (pre-1 January 2026 hires, new hires, renewals, or amendments).
New minimum salary: Dh 6,000 per month.
Deadline for contract adjustment: 30 June 2026.
Penalties effective from: 1 July 2026.
MoHRE emphasised that the step is part of a structured, phased approach to raise Emirati wages in the private sector. The goal is to enhance job stability, align with labour market realities, and advance national employment objectives.