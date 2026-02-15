GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE invites private sector feedback on updated wage protection system

Ministry seeks proposals to enhance salary payments and labour transparency

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE invites private sector feedback on updated wage protection system
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has invited private sector professionals and labour market stakeholders to submit feedback on the latest update to the Wage Protection System, in a move aimed at strengthening participation and improving the country’s employment framework.

The ministry said proposals and comments can be submitted until 30 April 2026 through the federal digital consultation platform “Sharek. Emirates”, adding that all contributions will be reviewed and considered as part of the final rollout of the upgraded system.

The initiative is part of efforts to support a stable and competitive labour market, enhance the protection of workers’ rights and reinforce sustainable economic growth in the UAE. MoHRE said the updated Wage Protection System is designed to improve salary payment mechanisms, expand approved digital payment channels and increase operational efficiency.

The upgraded system, launched in December, allows employers to manage payroll through a wider range of accredited digital platforms integrated with licensed financial institutions. Authorities say this will ensure faster and more accurate transfers, reduce delays in wage payments and minimise labour disputes.

The ministry noted that the system already covers more than 99 per cent of private sector workers in the UAE, with over Dh35 billion transferred monthly through the platform. 

The updated version aims to strengthen transparency, compliance and data accuracy, while enabling real-time connections between government systems, financial institutions and the Central Bank.

MoHRE said the enhanced digital framework also supports quicker registration and verification procedures, improves communication between companies and regulators and promotes secure data exchange within a trusted digital environment.

In recent weeks, the ministry has received a number of positive responses and technical observations from employers and specialists, reflecting growing confidence in the platform’s effectiveness. The feedback process will help refine the system and ensure it meets the evolving needs of businesses and workers alike.

The ministry emphasised that the reforms are part of the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation agenda and its commitment to aligning labour governance with international best practice. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE urges parents to protect toddlers from injuries

UAE urges parents to protect toddlers from injuries

1h ago2m read
AI-powered UAE labour reforms speed permits and reduce human error

MoHRE deploys AI to speed permits, save 1,000+ hours

2m read
Abu Dhabi Dialogue Countries 2026 discuss boosting workforce skills and productivity under a forward-looking vision for the future of work

Future of work: Abu Dhabi Dialogue tackles workforce

3m read
Emirati jobseekers in Dubai drop 91% over five years

Emirati jobseekers in Dubai drop 91% over five years

3m read