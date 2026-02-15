UAE invites private sector feedback on updated wage protection system

Ministry seeks proposals to enhance salary payments and labour transparency
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has invited private sector professionals and labour market stakeholders to submit feedback on the latest update to the Wage Protection System, in a move aimed at strengthening participation and improving the country’s employment framework.
The ministry said proposals and comments can be submitted until 30 April 2026 through the federal digital consultation platform “Sharek. Emirates”, adding that all contributions will be reviewed and considered as part of the final rollout of the upgraded system.
The initiative is part of efforts to support a stable and competitive labour market, enhance the protection of workers’ rights and reinforce sustainable economic growth in the UAE. MoHRE said the updated Wage Protection System is designed to improve salary payment mechanisms, expand approved digital payment channels and increase operational efficiency.
The upgraded system, launched in December, allows employers to manage payroll through a wider range of accredited digital platforms integrated with licensed financial institutions. Authorities say this will ensure faster and more accurate transfers, reduce delays in wage payments and minimise labour disputes.
The ministry noted that the system already covers more than 99 per cent of private sector workers in the UAE, with over Dh35 billion transferred monthly through the platform.
The updated version aims to strengthen transparency, compliance and data accuracy, while enabling real-time connections between government systems, financial institutions and the Central Bank.
MoHRE said the enhanced digital framework also supports quicker registration and verification procedures, improves communication between companies and regulators and promotes secure data exchange within a trusted digital environment.
In recent weeks, the ministry has received a number of positive responses and technical observations from employers and specialists, reflecting growing confidence in the platform’s effectiveness. The feedback process will help refine the system and ensure it meets the evolving needs of businesses and workers alike.
The ministry emphasised that the reforms are part of the UAE’s ongoing digital transformation agenda and its commitment to aligning labour governance with international best practice.