UAE Central Bank issues new rules on AI use to protect banking customers

New guidance sets rules for safe AI use and stronger consumer protection

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
CBUAE issues a guidance note to protect consumers and ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the financial sector.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has issued new guidance aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring responsible use of artificial intelligence across the financial sector, marking a regulatory step as banks accelerate digital transformation.

The framework applies to all licensed financial institutions and establishes rules governing how artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies can be deployed while safeguarding consumer rights and financial stability.

Authorities said the move reflects a proactive supervisory approach designed to keep pace with rapid changes in smart financial services and emerging digital risks.

Clear rules on governance and transparency

The guidance sets out core principles designed to strengthen oversight and accountability in the use of advanced technologies.

These include requirements related to governance structures, fairness and non-discrimination, transparency and explainability of AI decisions, and effective human oversight of automated systems.

Data management and privacy protections also form a central part of the framework, reflecting rising concerns about the handling of sensitive customer information.

Balancing innovation with protection

The Central Bank said the initiative aims to strike a balance between enabling innovation and ensuring consumer safeguards remain firmly in place as institutions adopt advanced technologies.

“The guidance note aims to establish a clear framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the financial sector, in a way that enhances consumer protection, reinforces governance and transparency principles, and emphasises the importance of human oversight and data protection requirements,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Aligning with national AI strategy

The framework aligns with the UAE’s broader artificial intelligence strategy and forms part of efforts to strengthen resilience across the financial system while maintaining public confidence in digital banking services.

Officials said the guidance will support sustainable innovation while ensuring institutions adopt technologies responsibly and maintain high standards of consumer protection and operational integrity.

Nivetha Dayanand
