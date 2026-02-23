“The guidance note aims to establish a clear framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the financial sector, in a way that enhances consumer protection, reinforces governance and transparency principles, and emphasises the importance of human oversight and data protection requirements,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

