UAE Central Bank launches world’s first sovereign financial cloud platform

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has partnered with Core42, a G42 company, to develop what it describes as the world’s first sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure dedicated to the financial sector.

The SFCSI will operate on a centralised, secure and fully isolated infrastructure. According to the CBUAE, the system is designed to:

The new platform, known as the Sovereign Financial Cloud Services Infrastructure (SFCSI), forms part of the CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme. The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for secure and innovative financial services.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, said: “The national sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure provides a secure, scalable and future‑ready foundation that enhances data protection and accelerates innovation, enabling the CBUAE together with licensed financial institutions to deliver next‑generation digital services with confidence.

“Developed in close partnership with the CBUAE, it reflects a shared commitment to building infrastructure that is engineered for regulatory clarity and national resilience. It allows regulated institutions to scale advanced sovereign cloud and AI capabilities without compromising national control.”

Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Core42, commented: “Finance runs on digital infrastructure; hence it must be sovereign. The sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure embeds governance and real-time oversight directly into the financial backbone of the country.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.