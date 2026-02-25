UAE Central Bank launches world’s first sovereign financial cloud platform

CBUAE partners Core42 to build secure AI-powered financial cloud ecosystem
Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has partnered with Core42, a G42 company, to develop what it describes as the world’s first sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure dedicated to the financial sector.
The new platform, known as the Sovereign Financial Cloud Services Infrastructure (SFCSI), forms part of the CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme. The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for secure and innovative financial services.
The SFCSI will operate on a centralised, secure and fully isolated infrastructure. According to the CBUAE, the system is designed to:
Ensure data sovereignty
Enhance operational agility
Protect against cyber threats
Maintain continuous availability of critical financial services
The platform will serve the entire UAE financial sector.
The infrastructure will integrate artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve operational efficiency. The CBUAE said the platform will:
Enable intelligent automation
Provide real-time data analysis
Support more informed decision-making
Improve customer experience
It will also offer a unified framework for managing multi-cloud services, allowing licensed financial institutions (LFIs) to administer their services within a single environment.
Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, said: “The national sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure provides a secure, scalable and future‑ready foundation that enhances data protection and accelerates innovation, enabling the CBUAE together with licensed financial institutions to deliver next‑generation digital services with confidence.
“With integrated AI and advanced analytics, the platform empowers the CBUAE to leverage intelligent automation and data‑driven insights, reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness and supporting sustainable economic growth.”
Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Core42, commented: “Finance runs on digital infrastructure; hence it must be sovereign. The sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure embeds governance and real-time oversight directly into the financial backbone of the country.
“Developed in close partnership with the CBUAE, it reflects a shared commitment to building infrastructure that is engineered for regulatory clarity and national resilience. It allows regulated institutions to scale advanced sovereign cloud and AI capabilities without compromising national control.”